CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Business, Dishonesty And The Ethical Dilemma

By Matthew Giannelis
Thrive Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDishonesty happens in all kinds of forms and it is not surprising that we have such a problem. We all know that honesty is the best policy. Yet we sometimes find ourselves behaving in a dishonest manner. The worst of dishonesty is what we do to our employers. What we...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dishonesty#Common Sense#Business Enterprise#Ethical Dilemma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
EconomyThrive Global

How the Best Leaders Approach Their Purpose

The best leaders are able to take organizations to new heights while mediocre leaders will likely keep the company going at the same level. The problem is that in a world where everything is changing regularly, doing the same actions does not yield fantastic results. This aspect means that leaders...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

5 Cs of Effective Communication

If you were to ask some of the most prolific communicators in the world about communicating effectively, there would be many answers, angles, and possibilities, along with the standard speaking – listening – feedback loop we all know. Yet, the differences in how they define effectiveness in communication can be...
EconomyThrive Global

3 Tips on How to Increase Your Trustworthiness

As a business leader, you’ve most likely encountered situations where you’ve had to deal with dishonest employees. As professionals, we can all admit to times where we’ve had to curb dishonest impulses in our lives. It’s certainly not easy navigating these waters, so here are four tips to help you...
EconomyFast Company

9 behaviors that make effective leaders, according to Google research

Many people who take on leadership positions flounder in the role. The qualities that make you an outstanding accountant, developer, marketer, or customer service rep may earn you a manager title, but they aren’t the same skills you’ll need to do the job well. And most likely, that promotion doesn’t come with extensive leadership training.
HealthInc.com

How to Hire With a Vaccine Mandate in Place

Some prospective employees will appreciate it if your company is mandating Covid-19 vaccinations. While surgical-grade facemasks have proven somewhat effective at preventing the spread of Covid-19, a vaccine is currently the only true way to protect yourself and others from getting sick. Others are less convinced. And if your company is in a hiring bind, as many are these days, you might need to codify and justify your safety policies. Here's a primer on how to hire with a vaccine mandate in place.
HealthWashington Post

The ethical interest of society

I take issue with Daniel Wikler’s contention in his Aug. 29 Outlook essay, “When medical care must be rationed, should vaccination status count?,” that we should disregard vaccination status when allocating care. Mr. Wikler asked whether it is defensible to deny urgently needed care to punish a patient for not making healthy choices. He then raised alcoholism, smoking and extreme sports as examples in which precedent dictates that it is not defensible. But his error in applying this logic to the deliberately unvaccinated is in his use of the phrase “making healthy choices.” Whose health are we talking about? Alcoholics, smokers and other risk takers might be driving up costs, but at least their suffering remains close to home. A more appropriate wording would be whether it is defensible to deny urgently needed care to punish a patient for putting others’ health at risk. My answer: yes.
Ethicsphilosophynews.com

Tendentious Terminology in Ethics

Ethical theorists may sometimes engage in "persuasive definition": re-defining an evocative phrase for their own purposes, in a way that their opponent will reasonably regard as inaccurate and unfair. Two examples that always annoy me are "treating someone as a mere means" and the "separateness of persons". Opponents of consequentialism all too often trot out these phrases to indicate deep flaws in consequentialism. But it only works for them if they first redefine these terms to mean something that has nothing to do with the literal meaning of treating someone as a mere means or the separateness of persons. You might as well redefine "terrorist" to denote adherents of the opposing views, and then complain that your opponents are all terrorists. It's dishonest rhetoric, and ought to be avoided. In this post, I'll explain my two examples, and why I consider them so misleading. Others are welcome to comment with other examples -- especially any that you think consequentialists may be guilty of!Treating someone as a mere means (rather than as an end in themselves) would violate the moral datum that each person has final (non-instrumental) value. That sure would seem a straightforward moral blunder. But Kantians redefine the phrase to instead mean something like acting upon someone without their consent. Of course, it's fine to try to argue for the view that acting upon someone without their consent is incompatible with according them final value. But such an argument is obviously going to be incredibly contestable, and so it will be question-begging in the worst sort of way to rely upon such a conclusion without argument in stating one's basic objection to other views. What's in dispute is not whether it's okay to treat people as "mere means" (nobody endorses that!), but whether acting upon someone without their consent has this further feature (or is otherwise seriously. . .
HealthThrive Global

Dr. Brook Sheehan: “Never abandon yourself!”

Never abandon yourself! In order to take care of others in the best way possible, you MUST be selfish when it comes to your own self-care. Establishing a morning routine before starting your day will help you in the long run and potentially safeguard you from experiencing burnout. In order to reach higher levels of success, you have to give from your overflow. When the doctor is well, patients can get well!
AdvocacyOZY

Ethical Billionaires. Really?

The world’s richest people have also been donating billions of dollars to charities in America and beyond during the pandemic. But with the size of their bank accounts growing almost as fast as the number of poor people in the world, the big question is: Can big money ever really be ethical?
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

Subjective Is the Only Objective in Intimate Relationships

You can be right, or you can be married. Which one do you prefer? — Terry Real. We all want to be right in our relationships. Often, it is important for us to “win” arguments. Sometimes, this stems from what Terry Real calls Psychological Patriarchy, where we separate the masculine and feminine aspects of ourselves and position the masculine over the feminine. Such a division leads to a scarcity mentality in relationships and encourages competition and a hierarchical, right-and-wrong interaction. This leads to a relational culture where only one partner can be “right,” with only one “objective” truth to the relationship.
Mental HealthPhys.org

Exposure of faked dishonesty study makes me proud to be a behavioural scientist

The story has a lot to recommend it: psychologist Dan Ariely, the author of a bestselling book on the behavioral science of dishonesty, retracts his study because the data was faked. No wonder it's been picked up by the world's media. Buzzfeed declared this "the latest blow to the buzzy field of behavioral economics." Psychologist Stuart Ritchie, himself a scientist, wrote about the case under the headline: "Never trust a scientist".
EconomyThrive Global

How Micromanagement Harms Productivity and How to Avoid It

More than 70 percent of workers said micromanagement interfered with their ability to do a good job, and 85 percent said it damaged morale, according to Harry Chamber’s book: My Way or the Highway. Micromanaging managers believe they constantly have to control and monitor their workers’ activities to keep up...
EconomyThrive Global

How To Create Vision, Mission and Strategy

Don’t have time to read the entire post now? Watch this video with the summary. Many of my clients complain that their managers and/or company do not provide enough direction to them and their teams. That apart from sales and efficiency goals there is no shared vision or mission. My...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Useful Ways To Strengthen Resilience – Bringing Peace Of Mind

The separation from your partner, the loss of your job, a serious diagnosis, illness in the family, divorce or death – life presents us with challenges that we are suddenly confronted with. Many people are overwhelmed with such a situation. Inner resilience plays a major role here – because it helps us to deal with strokes of fate and unpredictable events – resilience is called this property and every person has it, sometimes more or less pronounced. And the good thing about it: We can promote resilience. Promote your own resilience to be prepared for impending crises! Here are the six usefull ways to help promote your resilience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy