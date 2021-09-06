CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

We should always listen to our heart: Cj Singh

By John Astuliam
Thrive Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith globalization, the world is coming closer to each other. The boundaries are vanishing, and technologies are bridging the distances. The main reason India is much closer to the world today than it was five decades back is music. It has kept India close to the world. India has produced many good composers and musicians, some of whom have gained world recognition. Indian music artists today are making their name in the world market. They are getting recognition from abroad and also have fans outside India. One of them is CJ Singh, who has created his own YouTube channel where he regularly posts contemporary and original Punjabi songs. He enjoys sharing the culture of his home state Punjab through songs.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Contemporary Music#Indian#Smokey Records#Apple Music#Punjabis#Radiologic Technologist#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestucsonpost.com

Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Kaur writes book on success

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/ATK): The world is transforming into a digital one. To thrive in today's environment, it has become critical to grasp how to use the Internet. The majority of people assess you or your success based on your online presence. As a result, it is critical to project a positive perception and a professional impression to your audience. Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Kaur combined are a formidable force when it comes to the Internet and Social Media since they are professionals at boosting the reputations of individuals and businesses through different platforms.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 and Continues To Roll On

Good weekend of boxing just gone in the UK. Looked like a great atmosphere with the big crowds back in attendance. Katie Taylor making another undisputed title defense, impressive again. Surely the Amanda Serrano fight the only thing left for both at this point. Two of women’s boxing’s best ever. If they can make this fight next year, very good.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Deep Listening to the Heart of the Story

There are at least three layers to every story: factual, emotional, and archetypal. When you are trying to get to the deeper meaning, like a therapist does with a patient, train yourself to seek out the universal or archetypal. Even if it takes time, looking for that archetypal layer can...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Diddy & Joie Chavis Caught Kissing On A Yacht In Italy

There were rumors that Diddy was reconnecting with an old girlfriend and the internet was all abuzz about the Bad Boy icon canoodling with City Girls rapper Yung Miami. It is unclear if the gossip is true about either of those relationships, but pictures don't lie, and it seems that Diddy and Joie Chavis have been getting close.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Princess Charlene of Monaco breaks silence after emergency visit to hospital

Princess Charlene of Monaco has returned to social media after being rushed to hospital last Wednesday. The Monegasque royal, who is married to Prince Albert, took to her Instagram Stories to promote the charitable initiative run by her Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, #ChasingZero, which aims to stop wildlife poaching.
TV & Videosthefocus.news

Is Jax leaving General Hospital for good this time?

Jasper “Jax” Jacks has appeared on and off General Hospital for many years but fans are growing concerned he may be leaving General Hospital for good this time. Jax, played by Ingo Rademacher, first appeared on the show in January 1996. He left the show in 2000 but made a comeback in 2001. He remained as part of General Hospital until 2011.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Mystery over 80 skeletons, some with ‘hands tied behind backs’, found at building site

Experts are trying to solve the mystery behind dozens of skeletons, some with their hands tied behind backs, that were discovered in a mass grave at a Buckinghamshire building site.Around 80 bodies were found in late 2019 on land being prepared for a new retirement development.The pandemic slowed down building work at the site, but the skeletons will be radiocarbon-dated, The Independent understands.Experts know the skeletons date from between Roman times and the 18th century.But they were not buried in an “organised” cemetery or given a Christian burial.One theory proposed last year was that the bodies may date back...
CelebritiesNME

Phil Collins shares health update: “I can barely hold a stick”

Phil Collins has given a rare interview, in which he updated fans on his ongoing health battles and their effect on his ability to perform. The musician has been suffering from nerve damage since a spinal injury in 2007, in which he damaged vertebrae in his upper neck. Discussing Genesis’...
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

A$AP Rocky Was Forced by Rihanna To Sign A Prenup To Save Her $1 Billion?

It is Rihanna who is refusing to get married A$AP RockyBefore he signs a prenup According to one tabloid Rihanna wants her money to be protected, which upsets A$AP Rocky, who thinks that the singer has doubts about their relationship’s strength. So what’s going on with Rihanna and A$AP rocky Their relationship?

Comments / 0

Community Policy