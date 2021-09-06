CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl Memories, For A Woman’s Song-Photography and Song: Mermon Zheela #Afghanistan

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs women, there are those moments, and times, when we can retrieve to the little girl, within. Music has a way of doing that. Music has a way of getting women to go back to those childhood games we played as little girls. Whatever it may be. Whatever games we played, how we fraternized with our friends, we simply understood the sacredness of feminine play. We comprehended that, for we performed it in our daily lives, of girlhood’s time. That’s how beautiful it was.

Related
YogaThrive Global

Painting and Song: Nightly Meditations-Nasrat Parsa #Afghanistan

It’s always through the night, where we discover our highest vibrations. It’s often through the moments, when the world is sleeping, where our mind becomes more, awakened. For those, finding meditations in the night, a mental barrier has been broken. Frankly speaking, that’s the entire point of the night. It is meant to quietly challenge what we thought, we knew. And, what we thought, is quite limited!
PhotographyThrive Global

Photography and Song-Land: Hiro Takahashi #Japan

Sometimes, a place has to fall asleep before it can be, reborn! That’s how life has ordained for us to be. We have to fall before we can truly, fly! There are many mysteries to the land, and everything it brings to teach us. What else is there to learn? Answer: Many Things!
WorldThrive Global

Imagination and Song: Ahmad Zahir #Afghanistan

There will never be an apology for connecting water with music. The Earth is our initial teacher to the artistry of music. She has her own acoustics. She maintains numerous beats. In fact, they are part of a level of serenity for aligning the Heavens and the Earth. On a greater scale, there are musical forms, beats, and rhythms, which remain hidden. It’s why throughout human existence, we are always, exploring!
