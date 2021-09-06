Girl Memories, For A Woman’s Song-Photography and Song: Mermon Zheela #Afghanistan

As women, there are those moments, and times, when we can retrieve to the little girl, within. Music has a way of doing that. Music has a way of getting women to go back to those childhood games we played as little girls. Whatever it may be. Whatever games we played, how we fraternized with our friends, we simply understood the sacredness of feminine play. We comprehended that, for we performed it in our daily lives, of girlhood’s time. That’s how beautiful it was.