A new report commissioned by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and undertaken by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has found the oil and natural gas industries directly or indirectly supported over 2.5 million jobs in Texas in 2019, or 13.9 percent of the total share of state employment. Further, the oil and gas industries produced over $251 billion in labor income, which was 21.8 percent of the state total share, and had a statewide economic impact of over $411 billion, for 22.3 percent of the state total share.