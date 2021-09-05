State's JAG programs recognized

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari honored several outstanding faculty members during an awards ceremony in the Mabry Concert Hall. The University’s top faculty honor, the APSU National Alumni Association Distinguished Professor Award, was presented to Dr. Patty Orr, professor of nursing and Lenora Reuther Endowed Chair of Excellence. Throughout her career, Orr has used her expertise in research planning and execution, grant writing and teaching to provide nursing students with the best possible education, while also working to improve the health of this area’s underserved populations. She developed a care delivery model made up of APSU nursing faculty and BSN student nurses to manage a chronic diabetes population, and she wrote and received more than $526,000 in grants, which has helped fund programs that improve student graduation rates, promote healthy lifestyles and improve breast health screening for low income-individuals.