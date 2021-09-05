CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State's JAG programs recognized

By Arkansas Department of Education
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arkansas Department of Education is pleased to announce that the Jobs for Arkansas Graduates program received the national 5-of-5 Award for 2020, marking 15 consecutive years the program has received the honor. Twenty-five JAG programs at schools around the state also received 5-of-5 recognition for 2020. The Arkansas program...

