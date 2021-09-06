Los Alamos lab working on hydrogen-powered truck project

Congressman for Iowa’s 4th District, Randy Feenstra, introduced legislation this week that would direct the Secretary of the Department of Energy to establish a research, development and demonstration program for a commercially viable fuel cell system that uses biofuels as the main source. The Biofuel Cell Research Act would stem from recent advancements in fuel cell technology, in which ethanol is used as the primary fuel source to generate electricity. This electricity is then used to power vehicle engines, resulting in a net zero carbon emission power source. This proposal has been referred to the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, where Feenstra serves on the subcommittee. “I am eager to explore ways we can advance fuel cell systems to expand the use of biofuels,” Feenstra says. “Electric vehicles still rely on baseload power generation, a process that requires nonrenewable resources. My Biofuel Cell Research Act would bring us one step closer to developing liquid fuel vehicle engines that rely primarily on clean-burning biofuels, in turn helping farmers and biofuel producers.” He adds that as one of the key drivers of economic growth in Iowa, the biofuels industry would be able to provide consumers with a cleaner and more affordable option at the pump.