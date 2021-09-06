CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Alamos, NM

Los Alamos lab working on hydrogen-powered truck project

By Scott Wyland swyland@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiesel engines have been the norm for heavy-duty long-haul trucks since the mid-20th century. But the black smoke belching from the big rigs has become a growing concern as research shows diesel pollution is bad both for public health and the warming climate. Some Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers are...

www.santafenewmexican.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Hydrogen Fuel#General Motors#3m#Advent Technologies#Georgia Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsTree Hugger

Electric vs. Plug-In Hybrid Cars: Which Is Greener?

Depending on the driving you do, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) can be more environmentally friendly than a gasoline-powered vehicle and sometimes more than a battery electric vehicle (BEV or just EV). But the reverse is also true—in most instances, a plug-in hybrid is less environmentally friendly than an EV, and in many instances, worse than the gasoline vehicles it was meant to replace. In the coming years, there will be less and less of an incentive to buy a PHEV for either its convenience or its price.
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Los Alamos Leader Named DOE Sustainability Champion

Sustainability team members chat under one of the Laboratory’s solar workstations. From left, Shannon Blair, Genna Waldvogel, Cindy Dilworth, Jesse Freedman and Monica Witt. Not pictured are Dalinda Bangert,. Olivia Bell, Joseph Klose and Adam Collins. Courtesy/LANL. LANL News:. Los Alamos National Laboratory’s (LANL) Sustainability Manager Monica Witt has received...
Energy Industrycharlottestar.com

Hyundai Motor vows to popularize hydrogen energy by 2040

Considering hydrogen as the flexible renewable fuel source to achieve carbon emission reduction in the future, Hyundai Motor Group in South Korea plans to invest more in new hydrogen energy products and to foster a worldwide hydrogen society by 2040, making it pervasive in every aspect of human daily life.
Congress & Courts1380kcim.com

4th District Congressman Feenstra Introduces Act To Pursue Biofuels As Power Source For Electric Vehicles

Congressman for Iowa’s 4th District, Randy Feenstra, introduced legislation this week that would direct the Secretary of the Department of Energy to establish a research, development and demonstration program for a commercially viable fuel cell system that uses biofuels as the main source. The Biofuel Cell Research Act would stem from recent advancements in fuel cell technology, in which ethanol is used as the primary fuel source to generate electricity. This electricity is then used to power vehicle engines, resulting in a net zero carbon emission power source. This proposal has been referred to the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, where Feenstra serves on the subcommittee. “I am eager to explore ways we can advance fuel cell systems to expand the use of biofuels,” Feenstra says. “Electric vehicles still rely on baseload power generation, a process that requires nonrenewable resources. My Biofuel Cell Research Act would bring us one step closer to developing liquid fuel vehicle engines that rely primarily on clean-burning biofuels, in turn helping farmers and biofuel producers.” He adds that as one of the key drivers of economic growth in Iowa, the biofuels industry would be able to provide consumers with a cleaner and more affordable option at the pump.
EnvironmentNewswise

Argonne and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association cooperate to develop battery recycling standards

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), an organization that represents energy storage manufacturers across the U.S. Under the memorandum, the two organizations will cooperate on developing recycling standards for lithium-ion batteries based on their design.
EconomyBrenham Banner-Press

Hyundai Unveils Roadmap for Hydrogen Power

As the global auto industry's shift to electrification marches on, Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled Hydrogen Vision 2040, an ambitious strategy to popularize hydrogen by introducing new fuel cell technologies and fuel cell-based mobility solutions across transportation and other industrial sectors by the year 2040. The newly-announced sustainability roadmap also outlines the Korean automaker's plans to move its full line of commercial vehicle offerings to hydrogen power by 2028.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Hyundai Reveals Autonomous, Hydrogen-Powered Trucking Concept

Sustainability is in right now. Just look at Tesla and its EVs — the company, founded by mercurial technopreneur Elon Musk, had a stock price of around $88 at the beginning of 2020. The company's shares are now worth north of $700, and other automakers have been paying notice. This week one major player outlined plans for an alternative fuel source to be used not just for commercial travel but for trucking too.
EconomyAutoweek.com

Hyundai Hints at Upcoming Hydrogen-Powered Sports Sedan

Hyundai will host "Hydrogen Wave," a virtual event where the company will discuss its plans for hydrogen fuel cells and show off some new hydrogen-powered vehicles. A teaser video shows a hydrogen-powered sports sedan speeding around a racetrack, but Hyundai did not provide any more details on this potential new model.
Carstheiet.org

Are you working on hydrogen technology in vehicle choice, hydrogen generation or hydrogen distribution?

We are writing a report on the application and usage of hydrogen in road transport as a possible alternative to less carbon-efficient energy sources. As such, we are looking for case studies to feature in the report to raise the profile of hydrogen as a fuel for road transport. Click this link to fill out an application form: Call for case studies on the use of hydrogen in road transport. The deadline for applications is Monday, 06, September 2021. If you have any questions, comment below!
Los Alamos, NMparabolicarc.com

Los Alamos National Lab, UP Aerospace Partner on Suborbital Flight Experiment at Spaceport America

SIERRA COUNTY, NM (Spaceport America PR) — Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and UP Aerospace partnered for a launch from Spaceport America on August 11. For the first time, LANL, through the Stockpile Responsiveness Program, partnered with a private company to perform a suborbital flight experiment involving a Los Alamos-developed diagnostic and communication payload. The ReDX-1 flight test strengthens security mission, offers nex-gen training.
Energy IndustrySantafe New Mexican.com

Merger is fastest path to green energy for New Mexico

The bosses at Public Service Company of New Mexico have made it clear. Their company is too small to compete — PNM lacks the capital or connections to make necessary investments to transform the company to renewable energy from fossil fuels. The company can’t move quickly enough to meet the needs of the market and consumers, and certainly not fast enough for the rapidly heating planet.
electrek.co

Tesla Gigafactory Texas attracts suppliers as production nears

A new report shows that several known Tesla suppliers are showing in Texas as the automaker is about to start production at its Gigafactory in Austin. Tesla Gigafactory Texas is an important project for the automaker. It is the first vehicle factory that Tesla is building from the ground up...
investing.com

California Seeks to Avert Blackouts by Burning More Fossil Fuels

(Bloomberg) -- California is asking the federal government to declare an “electric reliability emergency” so the Golden State can lean more heavily on fossil fuels to avoid blackouts. The state’s main grid operator wants the U.S. Department of Energy to suspend air-pollution rules for some natural gas-burning power plants in...
Economythedetroitbureau.com

Toyota to Invest $13.5B in Battery Development, Production By 2030

Toyota expects to invest $13.5 billion by 2030 to develop and produce new batteries for a mix of hybrids and pure battery-electric vehicles, the automaker said Tuesday. The Japanese giant could have as many as 70 individual battery assembly lines in operation, said Masahito Maeda, chief tech officer for Toyota Motor Corp., during a media webinar. They will cover a mix of different battery types as the carmaker continues to focus on a broad range of electrified powertrain options, including conventional and plug-in hybrids, as well as pure battery-electric vehicles and fuel-cell vehicles.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Toyota Will Launch Hydrogen-Powered Corolla and Prius in 2023

Toyota will launch all-new hydrogen-powered vehicles, the Corolla and Prius in 2023. Toyota has been historically ahead of other automakers as far as environmental friendliness but one of the slower automakers into the electric vehicle scene. It seems to be taking a different approach. Toyota has pushed hydrogen as a viable carbon-neutral fuel. It has a planned heavy-duty truck fuel cell module assembly in Kentucky, as well as the Mirai fuel cell car. . It has offered hybrid options on every vehicle in its lineup other than the GR86, GR Yaris, and Supra. Now furthering the progression of hydrogen as a fuel source, two of its most popular vehicles will become hydrogen-powered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy