Amy Rosoff has been acting professionally for more than 15 years. While she may not be a household name, many people would probably agree that she deserves a lot more credit than she gets. Her range as an actress is undeniable and she has shown that she has what it takes to light up the screen. With nearly 30 acting credits on her resume, Amy has been a part of several successful projects including Flashforward, Scandal, and House of Lies. No matter the size of her role, Amy is the kind of performer that always brings 100% to everything she does and that attitude has earned her lots of success in life. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Amy Rosoff.