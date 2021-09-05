Mets offense explodes for 16 hits, four home runs against Nationals

For the second straight day, the Mets offense picked up its fatigued pitching staff and turned a blown lead into a win. The Amazin’s loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth and catcher Patrick Mazeika broke the tied game with a sacrifice fly. For insurance in the ninth, the Mets unloaded for a six-run rally to erase any possibility of a Nationals comeback. Francisco Lindor sent a solo home run to straightaway center — his 13th dinger of the year — and Michael Conforto collected an RBI single before Kevin Pillar launched a grand slam 418 feet to left center.