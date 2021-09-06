CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar near one-month low on bets for later Fed taper

By Kevin Buckland
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOvZF_0bnbGisY00
A picture illustration shows U.S. 100-dollar bank notes taken in Tokyo August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/File Photo

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near a one-month low versus major peers on Monday, as investors pushed back expectations for when the Federal Reserve will begin tapering its massive stimulus.

The dollar index , which measures the currency against six rivals, edged 0.05% higher to 92.155, after dipping to 91.941 for the first time since Aug. 4 on Friday, when a closely watched U.S. labour report came out much weaker than expected.

The euro was flat at $1.18775 after matching the highest level since June 29 at $1.1909 at the end of last week. The single currency has been supported by expectations the European Central Bank, which meets Thursday, is close to tapering its own stimulus programme.

The greenback edged 0.1% higher to 109.79 yen , still meandering in the middle of its trading range of the past two months.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by just 235,000 in August, compared with a 728,000 median forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, as a resurgence in COVID-19 infections weighed on demand at restaurants and hotels, and stalling hiring. read more

The Fed has made a labour market recovery a condition for paring back its pandemic-era asset purchases.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pushed back expectations for a start to tapering to December from October following the jobs miss.

"The U.S.'s deteriorating COVID situation will weigh on the USD because the situation is better elsewhere in the major economies," CBA strategists wrote in a client note.

Australia's dollar weakened 0.17% to $0.7435, but remained close to its highest since July 15 of $0.74775, touched in the previous session. The Reserve Bank of Australia decides policy on Tuesday.

National Australia Bank predicts the central bank will reduce asset purchases again at the meeting, "although the optics of tapering amid protracted lockdowns means it is likely to be a close decision," NAB analyst Tapas Strickland wrote in a report.

New Zealand's kiwi slipped 0.07% to $0.71445, after rising as high as $0.7170 on Friday for the first time since June 11.

Following strong two-week rallies, both the Aussie and kiwi "appear to have firmly broken out of recent ranges," Strickland said.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was about flat at $51,785.60, after earlier touching $51,920, a level not seen since May 12.

Smaller rival ether traded little changed at $3,942.77 after topping $4,000 last week for the first time since mid-May.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0058 GMT

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
204K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tapering#Bank Of New Zealand#Fed#The Federal Reserve#The European Central Bank#Covid#Usd#National Australia Bank#Aussie#Volatilities Tokyo Forex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold languishes near two-week low as firm US dollar weighs

BENGALURU (Sept 9): Gold prices held near two-week lows on Thursday, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar, while investors awaited a policy decision by the European Central Bank (ECB) due later in the day. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,789.39 per ounce by 0054 GMT, after touching its lowest level...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed taper talk amidst uncertain economic outlook lifts dollar

Loonie Extends Decline Post BOC, Euro Stays Soft Ahead of ECB. Summary: Fed speak lifted the Dollar above its rivals despite the recent slowdown in US jobs growth in August. St Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the US central bank could tapering this year into the first half of next year. John Williams, New York Federal Reserve President said that “it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year” if the economy continues to improve, as he anticipates. In contrast, the Fed in its latest Beige Book report, which periodically looks at the nation’s economic picture, said that the US economy had “downshifted slightly” in August. Optimism in investor sentiment has faded amidst a slowdown in the global economic recovery. Which weighed on risk appetite and provided the US Dollar with haven support. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies lifted 0.21% to 92.70 from 92.55 yesterday. Ahead of today’s European Central Bank interest rate meeting, the Euro remained soft, slipping 0.23% to 1.1820 (1.1840). The Dollar extended its advance against the Canadian Loonie to 1.2690, up 0.3% (1.2648) after the Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% and maintained its QE program. Other risk currencies were also lower. The Aussie renewed its drop, settling at 0.7365 from 0.7387 yesterday. Sterling eased to 1.3772 from 1.3782 on the broadly based stronger Greenback. The British currency recovered most of its losses after BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said that the minimum conditions for a rate rise have been met but are not sufficient for one at the present time. The Dollar ended little changed against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/SGD (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar) settled at 1.3462 (1.3458) while.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Higher, Euro Stable Ahead of ECB Meeting

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher Thursday, helped by concerns about the strength of the global recovery, while the euro was largely unchanged ahead of a key meeting of the European Central Bank. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Down, Near Two-Week Lows as Dollar Strengthens

Investing.com – Gold was down on Thursday morning in Asia, remaining near two-week lows. A strengthening dollar Index Futures contributed to the yellow metal’s losses, while investors also await the European Central Bank (ECB)’s latest policy decision. Gold futures were down 0.21% to $1,789.75 by 12:18 AM ET (4:18 AM...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Forex Today: Stocks Dip on Growth Fears

Most stock markets have traded lower as markets focus on signs of slowing economic growth and looming QE tapering from the Federal Reserve. In the Forex market, the US dollar is bid again, while the commodity currencies (especially the CAD and AUD) look weak again. Safe-havens such as the CHF and JPY are also relatively strong.
EconomyFXStreet.com

Fed’s Bostic: Central bank will be able to taper later this year

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic does not expect a call on tapering at this month's FOMC meeting but he believes the US central bank will be able to taper later this year, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports on Thursday. “Recent data calls for more time before a decision to...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Is ECB set to signal a taper?

After a decent start to the week, European markets have undergone a sharp change in sentiment the past two days with the DAX falling sharply to a one-month low yesterday, and US markets also suffering a little bit of a crisis of confidence, although the losses there have been modest thus far.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar drops with US yields, euro buoyed as ECB trims emergency support

(Adds Fed speakers, updates prices) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Thursday as Treasury yields fell after the U.S. government saw strong demand for a sale of 30-year bonds, while the euro was supported after the European Central Bank said it would trim emergency bond purchases over the coming quarter. The greenback has largely moved in line with Treasury yields this week. Yields fell on Thursday after the Treasury completed $120 billion in coupon-bearing supply scheduled for this week. Against a basket of peers, the dollar is holding above a one-month low reached on Friday when jobs data for August showed that jobs growth slowed. The dollar index dropped 0.23% to 92.47, up from a one-month low of 91.94 on Friday. Investors are focused on when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin paring bond purchases as it balances rising price pressures against a still relatively soft employment picture. Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Thursday said the U.S. economy is "not out of the woods yet," and that despite strong economic growth and the promise of vaccines, challenges remain, including supply chain and labor market bottlenecks. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, meanwhile, added her voice to the growing number of policymakers who say the weak August jobs report likely won't throw off the central bank's plan to trim its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases later this year. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 18 months, offering more evidence that job growth was being hindered by labor shortages rather than cooling demand for workers. The euro was also supported after the ECB maintained a dovish tone and offered no major surprises as it took a first small step toward unwinding the emergency aid that has propped up the euro zone economy during the pandemic. In the past two quarters, the bank has purchased around 80 billion euros worth of debt each month. It provided no numerical guidance for the three months ahead, but analysts had predicted before the meeting that purchases would fall to between 60 billion and 70 billion euros in those months. “The ECB is delivering mainly as expected today,” analysts at TD Securities said in a report. “Looking ahead, the focus will be on how the ECB defines "moderately" - anything less than €60bn/mo could be bearish.” The euro gained 0.11% on the day to $1.1828. Bitcoin edged higher it attempted to recover from a large and sudden price drop on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency gained 1.28% to $46,680. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:30PM (1930 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.4830 92.7030 -0.23% 2.781% +92.7620 +92.3780 Euro/Dollar $1.1828 $1.1816 +0.11% -3.19% +$1.1842 +$1.1805 Dollar/Yen 109.7000 110.2100 -0.45% +6.22% +110.2650 +109.6350 Euro/Yen 129.75 130.28 -0.41% +2.23% +130.3200 +129.6800 Dollar/Swiss 0.9169 0.9220 -0.53% +3.66% +0.9223 +0.9162 Sterling/Dollar $1.3840 $1.3771 +0.52% +1.32% +$1.3863 +$1.3755 Dollar/Canadian 1.2653 1.2694 -0.35% -0.66% +1.2727 +1.2623 Aussie/Dollar $0.7371 $0.7365 +0.10% -4.17% +$0.7394 +$0.7347 Euro/Swiss 1.0845 1.0893 -0.44% +0.35% +1.0897 +1.0845 Euro/Sterling 0.8545 0.8579 -0.40% -4.39% +0.8588 +0.8524 NZ $0.7112 $0.7102 +0.17% -0.94% +$0.7133 +$0.7084 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6780 8.7130 -0.40% +1.06% +8.7245 +8.6615 Euro/Norway 10.2650 10.2925 -0.27% -1.93% +10.3135 +10.2280 Dollar/Sweden 8.6083 8.6273 -0.17% +5.03% +8.6435 +8.5866 Euro/Sweden 10.1816 10.1994 -0.17% +1.04% +10.2135 +10.1640 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Jonathan Oatis)
NFLPosted by
TheStreet

ECB Trims Pandemic Bond Buys, Sharpening Fed Tapering Expectations

The European Central Bank trimmed the pace of monthly bond purchases in its pandemic support program Thursday in an expected move that could have implications for Federal Reserve tapering in the coming weeks. The ECB said monthly purchases would slow to €60 billion under its €1.85 trillion pandemic emergency purchase...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP tumbles to three-week lows after ECB

Euro slide versus CHF and GBP after ECB meeting. EUR/GBP head for lowest close since mid-August. The EUR/GBP dropped further following the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting and Lagarde’s press conference. The cross bottomed at 0.8523, reaching the lowest level since August 19. Key UK economic data will be released on Friday.
StocksFXStreet.com

Global equities down ahead of ECB decision

EUR USD -0.13%. The Dollar strengthening has halted currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 343 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, little changed from 340 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, gained 0.3% Wednesday.
PoliticsStreet.Com

Fed's Bostic: Fed Unlikely to Decide on Tapering This Month

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said the central bank is unlikely to decide to cut bond purchases at the FOMC meeting this month. Fed officials have said the central bank will likely start tapering its $120 billion monthly buying of Treasury securities and mortgage bonds this year. Recent economic...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar gains as yields hold near recent highs before ECB meeting

(Adds quotes, rewrites throughout, updates prices) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a one-week high against peers on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields held near the upper end of their recent range and as the euro weakened a day ahead of a European Central Bank policy decision. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, gained 0.18% to 92.70, the highest since Sept. 1. "We've seen the dollar move in lockstep higher with U.S. yields since markets have returned from the Labor Day holiday. The focus now turns to key central bank meetings - with the ECB tomorrow and the Fed later this month," said Viraj Patel, global FX and macro strategist at Vanda Research. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield has risen since data on Friday showed that U.S. jobs growth slowed while wage inflation was higher than expected. The yields were last at 1.35%, up around 5 basis points from before Friday's data. An uptick in inflation is complicating the picture for Federal Reserve officials who want to see further progress in employment before reducing bond purchases. “At its very worst, there is some concern that nominal wages are still lagging consumer price increases by cycle extremes ... and that nominal wages are struggling to keep up with prices, which is how a wage-price spiral develops,” Alan Ruskin, a macro strategist at Deutsche Bank, said in a report on Tuesday. Investors will look to a speech by New York Fed President John Williams later on Wednesday for any new hints on when a policy change is likely, with many analysts still expecting a taper to be announced later this year. The euro dipped before the European Central Bank meeting set for Thursday. The ECB could tighten policy sooner than many anticipate as inflationary pressures could prove to be persistent, ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann said in a contribution to Eurofi Magazine on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters see PEPP purchases falling possibly as low as 60 billion euros a month from the current 80 billion, before a further fall early next year and the scheme's end in March. The single currency was last down 0.25% on the day at $1.1812, the lowest since Sept. 1. The greenback also gained 0.23% against Canada's loonie before the Bank of Canada's scheduled meeting on Wednesday. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies struggled to rebound from hefty losses from Tuesday, when El Salvador became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender and several trading platforms said they experienced performance issues. Bitcoin dipped 0.65% to $46,576 after sinking as low as $42,900 on Tuesday. Earlier that day it had touched an almost four-month high of $52,956. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:42AM (1342 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.7070 92.5360 +0.20% 3.030% +92.7360 +92.4720 Euro/Dollar $1.1812 $1.1842 -0.25% -3.32% +$1.1851 +$1.1811 Dollar/Yen 110.2950 110.2850 -0.06% +6.71% +110.4450 +110.1500 Euro/Yen 130.30 130.62 -0.24% +2.66% +130.6900 +130.1800 Dollar/Swiss 0.9217 0.9196 +0.23% +4.18% +0.9220 +0.9186 Sterling/Dollar $1.3755 $1.3783 -0.19% +0.70% +$1.3790 +$1.3751 Dollar/Canadian 1.2678 1.2648 +0.23% -0.45% +1.2706 +1.2627 Aussie/Dollar $0.7370 $0.7389 -0.24% -4.18% +$0.7404 +$0.7350 Euro/Swiss 1.0888 1.0887 +0.01% +0.75% +1.0894 +1.0866 Euro/Sterling 0.8587 0.8590 -0.03% -3.92% +0.8602 +0.8580 NZ $0.7100 $0.7100 +0.04% -1.09% +$0.7115 +$0.7081 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6935 8.6830 +0.01% +1.13% +8.7315 +8.6840 Euro/Norway 10.2711 10.2860 -0.14% -1.87% +10.3218 +10.2620 Dollar/Sweden 8.6103 8.5827 +0.02% +5.05% +8.6290 +8.5848 Euro/Sweden 10.1698 10.1679 +0.02% +0.93% +10.1988 +10.1670 (Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London; editing by Mark Heinrich)
Currencieswhtc.com

Dollar near one-week top amid rise in yields, caution before ECB

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar hovered near a one-week peak on Wednesday against major peers, buoyed by higher Treasury yields and a weaker euro amid caution before a European Central Bank policy decision. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was little changed at 92.553, just below...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar pares gains on dovish Fed speak, before ECB meeting

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar pared gains on Wednesday as Treasury yields dipped after a Federal Reserve official offered a dovish outlook on the economy, and a day ahead of a European Central Bank policy decision. New York Fed Bank President John Williams said that more progress...
EconomyShareCast

ECB in a different universe than the Federal Reserve, Trichet says

The European Central Bank may slow its asset purchases when rate-setters in Frankfurt next meet, but the monetary authority is not set to start phasing them out, a former head of the institution said. In an interview with Bloomberg, Jean Claude Trichet noted that the ECB, unlike the Fed, had...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold ticks up on softer US dollar, doubts over early Fed taper

BENGALURU (Sept 7): Gold prices firmed on Tuesday, propped up by a softer dollar and prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve delaying a tapering in its pandemic-era bond purchases. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,826.75 per ounce by 0108 GMT. Prices had hit a 2-1/2-month high last week following a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy