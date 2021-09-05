CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Letter to the editor: Drop partisan politics and support Stone Manning

Billings Gazette
 5 days ago

The Bureau of Land Management has been unable to fully manage the millions of public acres under its jurisdiction since 2017. The last nominee to run the BLM was not confirmed by the U.S. Senate due to his lack of experience and his life’s work to convert public lands into private land ownership.

billingsgazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partisan Politics#Letter To The Editor#Blm#The U S Senate#The Interior Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Lafayette, COGazette

Congressman Joe Neguse secures $50 billion for proposed Climate Conservation Corps

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse of Lafayette is taking credit for landing more than $50 billion in stimulus money for the proposed 21st Century Climate Conservation Corps. The first $10 billion would go to hire thousands of young people and veterans starting out at $15 an hour, followed by $40 billion for local resilience and wildfire preparedness projects and other work to cut emissions, administered by the Department of Interior and the U.S. Forest Service.
EnvironmentWashington Times

Dems' proposed Civilian Climate Corps fuels fears of Green New Deal army

House Republicans want to ax the Civilian Climate Corps, citing concerns that the New Deal-modeled program will siphon desperately needed workers from the private sector while creating a federally funded battalion of Greta Thunbergs. Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee killed last week a proposed amendment by Rep. Lauren...
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Letter to the Editor: A call to stop playing politics when it comes to our health

Despite rising rates of COVID-19 throughout the United States, some Republican governors, including ours, are threatening to withhold COVID relief funding to school districts that have enacted mask mandates. Statistics show that wearing a mask reduces transmission of the virus. It makes no sense for any governor to defy what is in the best interest of public health.
Congress & CourtsBoston Herald

Letters to the editor

I tip my hat to these two brave reps for going to Afghanistan to find out for themselves what is really going on there. They did that to fulfill their “duty to provide oversight on the executive branch.” (BH on 8/26: “Moulton, Meijer ripped for visit, defend ‘oversight'”) These two men are well aware, like most of this country, that the Democrats own the media (or vice-versa), so these ex-soldiers wanted to see with their own eyes what the real situation was in Afghanistan. Their report, much to the dismay to the White House, et al., said that the extraction of all Americans, NATO and Allies could not be done even with an extension to Sept. 11. What will happen to the ones left behind — jail, assassination, ransom? I guess we’ll find out on Sept. 1. Already questions are forming: Will our allies trust us anymore? Will we have allies? Will our country trust our government? There are more questions coming, and I don’t think I’ll like the answers.
HealthBillings Gazette

Gianforte denounces Biden vaccine mandate plan

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday blasted President Joe Biden's announcement to impose a widespread vaccination mandate amid the COVID-19 resurgence. "President Biden's vaccination mandate is unlawful and un-American," Gianforte tweeted Thursday afternoon. "We are committed to protecting Montanans' freedoms and liberties against this gross federal overreach." Biden announced his...
Larimer County, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Congressman Neguse gets $50B for wildfire prevention, forest restoration in wake of 2020 Cameron Peak Wildfire

Congressman Joe Neguse announced this week that he has secured over $50 billion in federal funding to support wildfire preparedness and forest restoration in the wake of the 2020 Cameron Peak Wildfire in Larimer County. Since Colorado’s devastating wildfire season last year, Congressman Neguse has been advocating for a major increase in federal funding to support prevention and mitigation. He launched the Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus and as Chair of the U.S. Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands has been crafting comprehensive legislation to overhaul pay, benefits and classification for federal wildland firefighters.
U.S. Politicsthecheyennepost.com

Two candidates leave House race on day of Trump endorsement

It took only hours for two candidates to drop out of Wyoming’s House race after Donald Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman in her bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney. Both Bryan Miller and Darin Smith have ended their candidacies, and said they will commit to backing Hageman. Miller, chairman of the...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday about sweeping new federal vaccine requirements. “Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
PoliticsPosted by
The Guardian

The Texas county that explains why Republicans are terrified

I’m writing from my hotel room in scorching-hot Sugar Land, Texas, a city that’s just south-west of Houston, where I’m doing some reporting for our ongoing series this summer about gerrymandering. Stay tuned for more details on that story, and you can read the first, second and third pieces in our series in the meantime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy