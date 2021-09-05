Letter to the editor: Gianforte, Arntzen, not helping public school children

It's fair to say that Gov. Greg Gianforte has never been a fan of public education. As soon as he moved to Montana, he helped fund a private, "Classical Christian" school and has donated millions of dollars to it in the 25 years it has existed in Bozeman. All of his children graduated from this Petra Academy. So, it's not surprising that he is opposed to local public school boards who mandated masks for school children in the midst of a pandemic. But I was a little surprised by state Superintendent of Public Instruction, Elsie Arntzen, who enthusiastically joined an anti-masking-mandate rally in Billings.