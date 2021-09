Kentucky freshman guard TyTy Washington just kept impressing not only basketball analysts but college coaches the more he played last season for Arizona Compass Prep. Count NBA draft analyst Matt Babcock, who writes for www.basketballnews.com, among those who did not fully appreciate Washington early last season. Kentucky coach John Calipari and his staff were in the same category because Nolan Hickman Jr. was the point guard they targeted and signed. It was not until Hickman asked out of his commitment that UK went all-in on Washington late in the spring. He signed with UK on May 12.