UCLA football secured a signature non-conference win for its 2021 season after taking down LSU at the Rose Bowl. Could they be Pac-12 contenders this year?. Entering his fourth season leading UCLA football, Chip Kelly found himself at a crossroads. Kelly won just 10 games over his first three seasons in Los Angeles, and time was running out on the promised hope of a Bruins turnaround. 2021 was always going to be the season where Kelly either showed his cards or found himself out of a job.