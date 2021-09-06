CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Australian shares drop on COVID-19 woes; RBA decision in focus

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian stocks fell on Monday as surging COVID-19 cases in the country dampened sentiment ahead of the central bank’s September policy meeting where it could announce a decision on the tapering of its pandemic-era asset purchases.

The benchmark ASX 200 index fell 1.1% to 7,442.6 by 0032 GMT.

Uncertainty over the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) policy lingered, with analysts undecided on whether the RBA will put off its tapering plans on Tuesday.

That piled on to the pressure already brought about by the country continuing its fight with raging COVID-19 infections, having reported 1,684 new cases on Sunday.

Among individual sectors and stocks, miners fell nearly 1%, with iron ore major Fortescue Metals dropping 10.8% to be the top loser on both the benchmark and the mining index.

The “Big Four” banks lost about 1% each, in line with the broader financials index that headed for its worst session in a week.

The energy index lost the most on the benchmark, shedding 2.2% on weaker oil prices.

Takeover target Oil Search gave Santos Ltd an extra week to complete due diligence for its proposed A$8.4 billion ($6.25 billion) buyout on Monday.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks rose 1.3% on strong bullion prices, with gold miners Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining gaining 1.5% and 1.8%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 13,245.22.

The top percentage losers on the main index were dairy firm A2 Milk Company Ltd, down 2.2%, followed by Serko Ltd , losing 1.9%.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.4%, while the S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.2%. ($1 = 1.3439 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
204K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rba#Covid 19#Nikkei#Stocks#Australian#Rba#Gmt#Fortescue Metals#Oil Search#Santos Ltd#Northern Star Resources#Newcrest Mining#Nzx#A2 Milk Company Ltd#Serko Ltd#Yamini C S#Uttaresh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar: ANZ says RBA to Delay Taper

Image © ArchivesACT, Reproduced under CC Licensing, Editorial, Non-Commercial. Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.8010-1.8140. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8490-1.8530. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The Reserve Bank of Australia is tipped by a one of Australia's largest lenders to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australian shares end flat as investors eye RBA policy meeting

* RBA policy meeting in focus (Updates to close) Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were flat on Monday, as cautious investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of a key policy meeting where the central bank is expected to announce its decision on tapering of its pandemic-era asset purchases.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares flat as focus turns to cenbank policy meeting

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) policy meeting, while sentiment was tepid as authorities struggled to contain the Delta variant despite lockdowns. The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at 7,514.9 points, as...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ dollars suffer setback, market locks in RBNZ hike

SYDNEY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were trying to regain some composure on Wednesday after a bout of global risk aversion boosted their U.S. counterpart, while betting firmed on an RBNZ rate hike next month. The Aussie was nursing a grudge at $0.7391, after falling...
EconomyFXStreet.com

AUD/USD a bit weaker after RBA embraces flexibility, but should pass – ING

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to go ahead as planned with tapering its bond purchases from AUD5 B to 4 B/week, seeing the economic setback as only temporary. AUD/USD drops back towards 0.7400 after spiking to 0.7470, in an initial reaction to the RBA policy decision. But the aussie is set to return to its pre-announcement rate over the course of the trading day, according to economists at ING.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD to struggle to surpass the 0.75 resistance – MUFG

The Australian dollar initially rallied following the hawkish decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to stick to their plans to begin tapering QE this month with the AUD/USD hitting an intraday high of 0.7468 before quickly giving up those gains and falling back towards the 0.7400-level. The pair is set to struggle to break above resistance at around the 0.7500-level, economists at MUFG Bank report.
CurrenciesDailyFx

AUD/USD Drop May Continue After Dovish RBA, Wall Street Losses

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, Covid, Economic Data - Talking Points. Australian Dollar falls versus US Dollar as global risk appetite fades. Traders eye ECB decision after RBA stays dovish with tapering extension. AUD/USD downside momentum may continue on bearish chart signs. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Australian Dollar fell versus the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY consolidates below 82.00 ahead of RBA Decision

AUD/JPY prepares to correct towards 80.50 in the near term. RBA is likely to delay tapering due to the worsening COVID-19 situation. Japan’s Q2 GDP is set to be released at 23:50 GMT on Tuesday. AUD/JPY is trading in a 20 pip range between 81.50 and 81.70 ahead of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy