Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was filmed holding a lighter in front of the US Capitol building before beginning his prison sentence for burning a Black Lives Matter flag.Tarrio was posing and smiling with a lighter, which was positioned in front of the government building so it looked like he was burning the meeting place of the United States Congress.He also posed with a rooster, and was wearing a T-shirt that said “@freetheproudboys By any means necessary” on Monday, before he was due to check in for a five-month prison sentence.In August, Tarrio pleaded guilty to a destruction of property...