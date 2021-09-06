Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Greene, Perry and George Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Leaf Near Mclain. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 7:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 18.3 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to below flood stage late tonight into early Monday morning. The river will then continue to fall, falling to a stage of 11.0 feet by Friday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, considerable flooding of agricultural and lowlands near the river.