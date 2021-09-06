IBJJF Pans 2021 Results, Fellipe Andrew Double Gold, Yara’s Gritty Performance And More

Pedro Henrique Maia Costa, commonly known as Pedro Maia, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Felipe Rair and the founder of the We Flow BJJ School located in Brasília, Brazil, who is also a representative of the Ribeiro Jiu-Jitsu team in the sport’s international circuit. Maia made his mark early in his jiu-jitsu career, as a teen and juvenile athlete by conquering important events such as the World, South American, and Brazilian National Championships (to name a few). He continued to impress as he progressed through the grappling ranks while working with well-known coaches such as Saulo Ribeiro and Cláudio Careca.