CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

IBJJF Pans 2021 Results, Fellipe Andrew Double Gold, Yara’s Gritty Performance And More

By BJJ Heroes
bjjheroes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEPTEMBER 05, 2021, SILVER SPURS ARENA, KISSIMEE, FL, USA, was the final day of this year’s International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan American Jiu-Jitsu Championships, arguably, the second most important event in the sport’s circuit, just behind the World Championships. Given the status of the competition, many of jiu-jitsu’s top professional athletes signed up to the tournament, with the final day being set for the main division, the adult black belts.

www.bjjheroes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ana Carolina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pans#Gold Medalists#Combat#Ibjjf#Brazilian#Gf Team#Polish#Alliance#The Golden State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsNBC Sports

Americans Ryan Crouser, Maggie Ewen crowned Diamond League champions

Seven champions were determined Wednesday on the first of a two-day Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland. The shot put events kicked off the meet and were won by Americans Ryan Crouser and Maggie Ewen. With a season’s best throw of 19.41 meters, Ewen earned not only her first season-ending...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Andrew Small claims gold for Britain in T33 100m final

Wheelchair racer Andrew Small grabbed Paralympic gold for Great Britain after blitzing his rivals in the men’s T33 100m final. Small powered to victory in a time of 17.73 seconds on day six of the Games after flying out of the blocks at the National Stadium in Tokyo. The blistering...
Swimming & Surfingchatsports.com

Anastasia Pagonis, 17, wins Team USA's first Paralympic gold in Tokyo with world-record performance

Anastasia Pagonis' entrance on the international swimming stage is one for the history books. The 17-year-old broke her own world record in the 400m freestyle S11 to win the United States' first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday night in Japan. It was the first international swim meet of her career and the second night of the Paralympic competitions.
WorldShropshire Star

Great Britain secure double gold in Paralympic rowing

The PR2 success was swiftly followed by joy in the PR3. Great Britain’s rowers grabbed double Paralympic gold on a glorious morning in Tokyo. Laurence Whiteley made it a 30th birthday to remember by topping the PR2 mixed double sculls podium alongside Lauren Rowles, recording a winning time of 8:38.99.
Sportsolympics.com

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Yulimar Rojas shine at Lausanne Diamond League

Jamaica's three women's 100m Tokyo 2020 medallists were once again the protagonists at the Athletissima Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, but with roles reversed. Silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce led from the start on a windy night in the Olympic Capital, breezing home in a personal best 10.60 seconds – the third-fastest time ever – to edge her compatriot and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at the line.
SportsThe Guardian

Curtis McGrath’s tilt at double gold still on after defending kayak title

Curtis McGrath belied his stuttering start in Tokyo to blitz the field in the men’s kayak single 200m KL2 final and defend the gold medal he won in Rio. A rudder issue had seen McGrath finish third in his heat on Thursday forcing him to qualify for Friday’s final via a semi-final that morning. But after coolly cruising through the semi-final, recording a Paralympic best time of 41.134, the star Australian delivered in the final.
Sportswildcatstrong.com

Lesley’s gold medal performance leads Tem-Cat JV team to fourth at Belton

The Temple junior varsity girls cross country team competed in the Belton Invitational on Friday at Wildflower Country Club. The Tem-Cats finished in 4th place as a team in a field of 18 teams with Anna Lesley claiming the individual title taking first place overall. Gold medalist, Anna Lesley ran...
SportsBangor Daily News

Canadian UMaine field hockey player wins Junior Pan Am Games gold medal

University of Maine junior forward Julia Ross and her Canadian teammates captured the gold medal in the Junior Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, by virtue of a 1-0 victory over Uruguay on Saturday. The Junior Pan Am Games are for athletes ages 17-22. It is Canada’s first gold medal...
Houston, TXuhcougars.com

Lightning Delay and Double Overtime Result in Draw

HOUSTON – Houston Soccer was back on home turf Thursday where it tied in-state rival Stephen F. Austin 4-4 after two periods of extra time. The Cougars endured weather challenges early in the second half which resulted in a one hour and 28 minute lightning delay. Entering halftime, Houston (2-0-1)...
Combat Sportsbjjheroes.com

Pedro Maia

Pedro Henrique Maia Costa, commonly known as Pedro Maia, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Felipe Rair and the founder of the We Flow BJJ School located in Brasília, Brazil, who is also a representative of the Ribeiro Jiu-Jitsu team in the sport’s international circuit. Maia made his mark early in his jiu-jitsu career, as a teen and juvenile athlete by conquering important events such as the World, South American, and Brazilian National Championships (to name a few). He continued to impress as he progressed through the grappling ranks while working with well-known coaches such as Saulo Ribeiro and Cláudio Careca.
BasketballSo Md News.com

Jenifer, Team USA win Paralympic gold

Huntingtown High School graduate Trevon Jenifer completed a stellar journey as the member of the USA men’s wheelchair basketball team that captured the gold medal on Sunday afternoon with a 64-60 victory over host Japan in the Paralympics championship game at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. Team USA was tied at...
SoccerOttumwa Courier

Olympic high jump champ Lasitskene leaps world-leading 2.05

ZURICH (AP) — Olympic high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene soared above her gold medal leap to clear a world-leading 2.05 meters at the Diamond League finals on Wednesday. Another stellar three-way contest was sealed by Lasitskene going one centimeter beyond her title-winning clearance from the Tokyo Olympics. It also earned the Russian a $30,000 prize for winners on the season-long Diamond League circuit.
Sportsteamusa.org

Olympic Champion Ryan Crouser Captures First Diamond League Trophy

Ryan Crouser competes in the Men's Shot Put Final at The Diamond League athletics competition on Sept. 8, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. While enjoying the greatest year of his career, shot putter Ryan Crouser still had one more item on his “To Do” list. “I think I can almost guarantee...
Portland, ORChannel 6000

Annie Flood returns from Paralympics with gold medal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Annie Flood, winning the gold medal with Team USA at the Tokyo Paralympics was “the best feeling.”. The Salem star helped Team USA defend its Paralympic title with a thrilling 4-set match over archrival China. Now, just 2 days after winning the gold medal, Flood...

Comments / 0

Community Policy