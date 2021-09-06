CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Neill Ostrout: After terrible loss, UConn's Edsall makes right call to retire

By Neill Ostrout nostrout@journalinquirer.com
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVo9n_0bnbCH6D00
Rough day for UConn head coach Randy Edsall during the loss to Holy Cross, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

Military references are not exactly appropriate metaphors for sporting events. That being said, every football coach has his Waterloo.

Three decades ago at UConn, it was called a New Haven. One decade ago at UConn, it was called a Towson. After the Huskies’ debacle on Saturday, it might become known as a Holy Cross.

Coach Randy Edsall’s football program hit rock bottom over the weekend at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. And that’s quite a trick for a group that’s been finding new lows often in the last few years.

A 38-28 loss to FCS member Holy Cross, however, wins the booby prize. And it was the final straw in Edsall's second tenure at UConn. The coach announced on Sunday he is retiring at the end of the season.

That announcement should guarantee he finishes the season. That was heavily in doubt following Saturday's fiasco.

Holy Cross didn’t shock the Huskies with an array of fluke plays. The Crusaders were just better, including in the trenches. That’s quite an indictment of UConn, an FBS program with a great deal more resources and, seemingly, pedigree.

“I would say that I’m disappointed. I thought that we would be able to do a little bit more than what we’re doing. It’s up to me to figure it out,” Edsall said of his team’s 0-2 start.

At UConn, we’ve seen this play out before.

The downfall of UConn coach Tom Jackson in 1992 started with a loss to Division II New Haven. The downfall of UConn coach Paul Pasqualoni started with a loss to FCS Towson in 2013. Jackson actually made it through the ’92 season. Pasqualoni made it another month.

Saturday sure felt like the unofficial end of the Edsall era. That lasted for 24 hours, until it was made official.

Edsall is the man who took UConn to new heights. The coach who guided the program through its transition to FBS, got the Huskies to their bowl game, produced a number of solid NFL players, and eventually led them to a Fiesta Bowl berth. The wounds of his hasty exit to Maryland in the wee hours of the morning after that loss to Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl had nearly healed with many UConn fans, but the absolute thrashings his teams have taken over the last four years since his return to the job, not to mention this latest embarrassing setback, have re-opened those cuts.

“It’s embarrassing any time someone comes on your field and they dance in the middle of your field after they beat you,” linebacker Jackson Mitchell said.

UConn has won three times in the last 28 games it has played. Two of those wins came over FCS foes.

Now, it seems even that is too tall a task.

That’s not to say that losing to a team from a lower division of college football means a coach deserves to be fired on the spot.

After all, that 2013 Towson team was a monster at its level, and Towson coach Rob Ambrose, the Huskies’ former offensive coordinator, was intimately familiar with his opponents.

And New Haven, back in 1992, was a powerhouse in its neighborhood as well. The Chargers went 12-1 under coach Mark Whipple and led the nation — all divisions — in scoring (50.5 points per game) and total offense (587.7 yards per game).

In some ways, you’re “allowed” to lose to the Holy Crosses of the world now and then if you’re UConn. You’re “allowed” to lose to Fresno State, which by the looks of its game against Oregon on Saturday, is certainly a force to reckoned with. You’re allowed to have a rough season on occasion.

You’re not allowed to field a team that really doesn’t seem better than Holy Cross at many positions. You’re not allowed to get absolutely flattened by Fresno State and barely put up a fight. You’re not allowed to be 6-32 since taking over as the head coach of a program for the second time.

Edsall has been in this profession for more than 30 years. He knows it’s about wins and losses in the end.

To that end: he has six wins in 38 games since returning to Storrs. And the majority of those losses have been absolute thrashings.

Firing a coach in the middle of a season is usually a last resort. And the financial implications of any change are massive.

The football program, the athletic department, and the school itself are having budgetary issues across the board. Edsall, though he makes a rather tidy some compared to the average American, in the neighborhood of $1 million annually, he is a bargain when compared to his peers. It will likely take double that to lure a successor to try and rebuild the Huskies again.

But what is the cost of being college football’s version of a punching bag? What is the cost of being the punchline to a never-ending string of jokes?

New Haven. Towson. And now, Holy Cross.

The Edsall era at UConn ended on Saturday. Let's see what a new era can bring.

Comments / 2

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
276
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Edsall
Person
Rob Ambrose
Person
Mark Whipple
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#College Football#Chargers#American Football#Uconn#Waterloo#Holy Cross#Fbs#Division Ii New Haven#Fcs Towson#Fresno State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
College of the Holy Cross
Related
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

After further review, Edsall out immediately at UConn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn football coach Randy Edsall has left the program a day after announcing he would retire at the end of the season. Edsall, whose teams have gone just 6-32 since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive coordinator Lou Spanos, the school announced Sunday.
NFLbcsnn.com

Randy Edsall Forced to Step Down After Thinking He Could Fleece UConn Longer

Randy Edsall is finally done as the head coach of the UConn Football. After Edsall led the Huskies to a Game 2 loss against FCS Holy Cross, the disgraced coach with a bonus-laden contract announced he would be retiring at the end of the season. This would, of course, allow the coach and his family on staff to collect paychecks a little longer.
NFLEyewitness News

UConn's Edsall steps down as head football coach

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - UConn's head football coach is stepping down. On Sunday, Randy Edsall announced that he was retiring at the end of this season. Less than twenty-four hours later, Edsall said he is stepping down as the team's head coach effective immediately. “Upon further reflection by both Randy and...
College SportsWTNH.com

UConn students react to Randy Edsall’s abrupt departure

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A day after he announced he would retire after the season, former UConn Football Coach Randy Edsall abruptly stepped down yesterday. There is a lot of talk on the Storrs campus about it. Most of the students News 8 talked to had pretty strong feelings about...
NFLNew Haven Register

Edsall, teammates still have confidence in Zergiotis as UConn's starting quarterback

There isn’t a quarterback controversy in Storrs. For better or worse, Jack Zergiotis will remain the starter. Head coach Randy Edsall was careful not to blame the sophomore for the Huskies’ ineptitude in last Saturday’s opener at Fresno State. Edsall instead directed much of the heat toward the offensive line, saying quarterbacks tend to get too much of the criticism when things go wrong and too much of the credit when they go right.
College Sportssheltonherald.com

UConn hits rock bottom with loss to Holy Cross: 'It's embarrassing'

The UConn football team, flailing in quicksand for several years, sunk like a stone Saturday with an indefensible loss to Holy Cross. It was, perhaps, rock bottom for the Huskies’ entire woebegone production. Then again, they play Nov. 13 at Clemson, a situation with potential to become as ugly as Saturday’s was miserable.
College Sportsthecomeback.com

UConn football coach Randy Edsall makes big announcement with program in disarray

Things are not going well for the UConn Huskies football program. Randy Edsall, who oversaw the program’s rise from 1-AA to 1-A and eventually turned them into a perennial bowl team that went to the 2011 Fiesta Bowl, returned in 2017 with an eye on resurrecting the Huskies after they’d fallen off. Things have not gone according to plan as the team has gone 3-9, 1-11, and 2-10 on his watch.
College Sportsraleighnews.net

As Randy Edsall exits, Purdue arrives to tackle UConn

Purdue aims to ride the momentum of its season-opening victory into Saturday's encounter against UConn in East Hartford, Conn. While the Boilermakers (1-0) are coming in on a high, the Huskies (0-2) find themselves experiencing some pretty deep lows just a few weeks into the season. UConn sustained a 45-0...

Comments / 0

Community Policy