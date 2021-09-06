Neill Ostrout: After terrible loss, UConn's Edsall makes right call to retire

Rough day for UConn head coach Randy Edsall during the loss to Holy Cross, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

Military references are not exactly appropriate metaphors for sporting events. That being said, every football coach has his Waterloo.

Three decades ago at UConn, it was called a New Haven. One decade ago at UConn, it was called a Towson. After the Huskies’ debacle on Saturday, it might become known as a Holy Cross.

Coach Randy Edsall’s football program hit rock bottom over the weekend at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. And that’s quite a trick for a group that’s been finding new lows often in the last few years.

A 38-28 loss to FCS member Holy Cross, however, wins the booby prize. And it was the final straw in Edsall's second tenure at UConn. The coach announced on Sunday he is retiring at the end of the season.

That announcement should guarantee he finishes the season. That was heavily in doubt following Saturday's fiasco.

Holy Cross didn’t shock the Huskies with an array of fluke plays. The Crusaders were just better, including in the trenches. That’s quite an indictment of UConn, an FBS program with a great deal more resources and, seemingly, pedigree.

“I would say that I’m disappointed. I thought that we would be able to do a little bit more than what we’re doing. It’s up to me to figure it out,” Edsall said of his team’s 0-2 start.

At UConn, we’ve seen this play out before.

The downfall of UConn coach Tom Jackson in 1992 started with a loss to Division II New Haven. The downfall of UConn coach Paul Pasqualoni started with a loss to FCS Towson in 2013. Jackson actually made it through the ’92 season. Pasqualoni made it another month.

Saturday sure felt like the unofficial end of the Edsall era. That lasted for 24 hours, until it was made official.

Edsall is the man who took UConn to new heights. The coach who guided the program through its transition to FBS, got the Huskies to their bowl game, produced a number of solid NFL players, and eventually led them to a Fiesta Bowl berth. The wounds of his hasty exit to Maryland in the wee hours of the morning after that loss to Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl had nearly healed with many UConn fans, but the absolute thrashings his teams have taken over the last four years since his return to the job, not to mention this latest embarrassing setback, have re-opened those cuts.

“It’s embarrassing any time someone comes on your field and they dance in the middle of your field after they beat you,” linebacker Jackson Mitchell said.

UConn has won three times in the last 28 games it has played. Two of those wins came over FCS foes.

Now, it seems even that is too tall a task.

That’s not to say that losing to a team from a lower division of college football means a coach deserves to be fired on the spot.

After all, that 2013 Towson team was a monster at its level, and Towson coach Rob Ambrose, the Huskies’ former offensive coordinator, was intimately familiar with his opponents.

And New Haven, back in 1992, was a powerhouse in its neighborhood as well. The Chargers went 12-1 under coach Mark Whipple and led the nation — all divisions — in scoring (50.5 points per game) and total offense (587.7 yards per game).

In some ways, you’re “allowed” to lose to the Holy Crosses of the world now and then if you’re UConn. You’re “allowed” to lose to Fresno State, which by the looks of its game against Oregon on Saturday, is certainly a force to reckoned with. You’re allowed to have a rough season on occasion.

You’re not allowed to field a team that really doesn’t seem better than Holy Cross at many positions. You’re not allowed to get absolutely flattened by Fresno State and barely put up a fight. You’re not allowed to be 6-32 since taking over as the head coach of a program for the second time.

Edsall has been in this profession for more than 30 years. He knows it’s about wins and losses in the end.

To that end: he has six wins in 38 games since returning to Storrs. And the majority of those losses have been absolute thrashings.

Firing a coach in the middle of a season is usually a last resort. And the financial implications of any change are massive.

The football program, the athletic department, and the school itself are having budgetary issues across the board. Edsall, though he makes a rather tidy some compared to the average American, in the neighborhood of $1 million annually, he is a bargain when compared to his peers. It will likely take double that to lure a successor to try and rebuild the Huskies again.

But what is the cost of being college football’s version of a punching bag? What is the cost of being the punchline to a never-ending string of jokes?

New Haven. Towson. And now, Holy Cross.

The Edsall era at UConn ended on Saturday. Let's see what a new era can bring.