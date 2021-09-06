Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Why is the vaccine being pushed so fervently?'
“The vaccine has been proven to not provide immunity and, while reportedly reducing the severity of symptoms in some cases where a vaccinated person becomes infected, there is also evidence that this is allowing for the vaccinated persons who become infected to have a much larger viral load. This, in effect, makes them into ‘super-spreaders’ by making them appear and feel less sick while producing more virus to be spread.www.tribdem.com
Comments / 198