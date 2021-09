JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Eric Lurry died in Joliet police custody in January 2020, and CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini went on to expose accusations of a cover-up. On Wednesday, there was a major new development – as the Illinois Attorney General stepped in with his own investigation. It is often the coverup that gets police departments in trouble, and in this case, audio was tampered with and video concealed until a whistleblower came forward. Thus, the state is now launching an outside investigation into the Joliet Police Department. “What I want to come out of this is transparency; the honesty, integrity that...