Flood Warning issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 11:05:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC011-070115- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0078.000000T0000Z-210907T1605Z/ /FTNK1.2.ER.210904T1832Z.210906T0600Z.210906T1605Z.NO/ 813 PM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Little Osage River at Fulton. * Until late Tuesday morning. * At 7:46 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 27.0 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. Target Area: Bourbon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County.