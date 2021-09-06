Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bates; Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River near Schell City. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 23.1 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 30.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, flood waters affect the Schell Osage Conservation Area, the Old River Road North of Schell City and Lost Creek west of Schell Lake. Flood waters overflow the main river channel at the gage site.