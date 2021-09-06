CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harding County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 19:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHEASTERN QUAY COUNTIES At 650 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles south of Bueyeros, or 21 miles east of Mosquero, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Harding and northeastern Quay Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Harding County, NM
Mosquero, NM
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM PDT FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 332 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Highland, or near Redlands, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 320 PM, 50 MPH winds were reported near San Timoteo Canyon. Pea size hail was reported in Yucaipa. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, Loma Linda, Mentone, Calimesa and Cherry Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 309 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Redlands, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, western Beaumont, Loma Linda, Mentone, Calimesa and Cherry Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Riverside County in southern California San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 530 PM PDT. * At 329 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, western Beaumont, Mentone, Calimesa and Cherry Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM PDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 259 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Joshua Tree Lake Campground, or 14 miles northwest of Twentynine Palms, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine Palms Airport, Ludlow, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua Tree, Pioneertown and Johnson Valley. This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 45 and 49. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Beaverhead County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Madison, northeastern Beaverhead and central Gallatin Counties through 700 PM MDT At 612 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Twin Bridges to 9 miles northwest of Ennis. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bozeman, Sheridan, Twin Bridges, Harrison, Pony, Norris, Mcallister, Bozeman Hot Springs, Gallatin Gateway, Laurin and Waterloo. This includes the following highways Highway 191 between mile markers 75 and 81. Highway 287 between mile markers 51 and 75. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Wyoming County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 17:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Wyoming A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of the Wyoming Valley through 630 PM EDT At 540 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Harveys Lake, or 10 miles northwest of Wilkes-Barre, moving southeast at 25 mph. Other thunderstorms were clustered near Sweet Valley and Yatesville. These storms will generally move to the southeast towards Wilkes-Barre, with additional development possible. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Muhlenberg, Kingston, Nanticoke, Plains, Old Forge, Pittston, Taylor and Plymouth. This includes the following highway exits Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 159 and 182A and B. Interstate 380 between 22 and 24. Interstate 476 between 105 and 122. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 459 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Redlands, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, Colton, western Beaumont, Loma Linda, Mentone, Calimesa and Cherry Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 11:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Kern River Valley; Piute Walker Basin; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; South End of the Lower Sierra; Tehachapi A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Kern County through 300 PM PDT At 213 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Golden Hills, or 24 miles east of Bakersfield, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bodfish, Keene, Democrat, Breckenridge Mtn and Bear Valley Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Lorain County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lorain by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lorain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lorain County through 645 PM EDT At 610 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Amherst, or near Vermilion, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elyria, Amherst, Grafton, Wellington, Oberlin, Lagrange, Penfield, South Amherst and Pittsfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 12:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino County through 415 PM PDT At 325 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Victorville, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Adelanto, El Mirage, Phelan, Mountain View Acres, Oro Grande and Helendale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 11:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Kern River Valley; Piute Walker Basin; South End of the Lower Sierra; South End of the Upper Sierra A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Kern and southeastern Tulare Counties through 615 PM PDT At 541 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles north of Squirrel Mountain Valley, or 30 miles southeast of Porterville, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail and brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include South Lake Cdp, Squirrel Mountain Valley, Bodfish, Weldon, Lake Isabella, Pascoes, Peppermint, Johnsondale, Kernville, Uhl, Riverkern, Mountain Mesa and Wofford Heights. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 11:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Kern River Valley; Piute Walker Basin; South End of the Upper Sierra A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kern County through 445 PM PDT At 419 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Weldon, or 35 miles west of Ridgecrest, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Weldon and Piutes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Carbon County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 17:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Lackawanna and central Luzerne Counties through 700 PM EDT At 618 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Nanticoke to Wilkes-Barre, moving east and southeast at 25 mph. These storms will continue to pulse with additional development possible through 7 PM. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, Kingston, Nanticoke, Plains, Pittston, Plymouth, Exeter, Swoyersville and West Pittston. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 80 between 262 and 273. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 151A and B and 175A and B. Interstate 476 between 105 and 115. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Beaverhead County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-09 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Madison, central Beaverhead, southern Jefferson and central Gallatin Counties through 615 PM MDT At 546 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of Dillon to 14 miles east of Ennis. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bozeman, Sheridan, Virginia City, Ennis, Twin Bridges, Alder, Pony, Silver Star, Harrison, Norris, Big Sky, Mcallister, Bozeman Hot Springs, Gallatin Gateway, Laurin, Waterloo, Glen and Jeffers. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 67 and 92 . Interstate 90 between mile markers 314 and 317. Highway 191 between mile markers 47 and 81. Highway 287 between mile markers 40 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 205 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 13 miles northwest of Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 200 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest of Barstow, moving northwest at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Barstow, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow and Lenwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barceloneta, Ciales, Manati by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 19:06:00 Expires: 2021-09-09 19:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barceloneta; Ciales; Manati THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR BARCELONETA, CIALES AND MANATI The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 227 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 17 miles southeast of Twentynine Palms, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
San Diego County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Diego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 212 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, I-8 Between Boulevard And Imperial County Line, Boulevard, Campo, Lake Morena, Live Oak Springs, Campo Indian Reservation, La Posta Indian Reservation, Manzanita Indian Reservation, Tierra Del Sol and Jacumba. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
San Diego County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Diego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 212 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, I-8 Between Boulevard And Imperial County Line, Boulevard, Campo, Lake Morena, Live Oak Springs, Campo Indian Reservation, La Posta Indian Reservation, Manzanita Indian Reservation, Tierra Del Sol and Jacumba. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

