CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vernon County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Little Osage River near Horton. * Until late Wednesday evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 43.3 feet. * Flood stage is 41.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 45.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs at the gage site. Low lying areas along Route D near Stotesbury flood.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Vernon County, MO
City
Schell City, MO
City
Horton, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osage River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. sues to block Texas abortion ban, calls it 'unconstitutional'

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday sued Texas, seeking to block enforcement of a new law almost entirely banning abortion in the state, as Democrats fear the right to abortion established almost 50 years ago may be at risk. The U.S. Supreme Court last week...
Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
San Jose, CAABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Posted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy