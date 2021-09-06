Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Little Osage River near Horton. * Until late Wednesday evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 43.3 feet. * Flood stage is 41.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 45.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs at the gage site. Low lying areas along Route D near Stotesbury flood.