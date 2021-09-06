CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quay County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHEASTERN QUAY COUNTIES At 650 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles south of Bueyeros, or 21 miles east of Mosquero, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Harding and northeastern Quay Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Quay County, NM
Riverside County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 309 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Redlands, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, western Beaumont, Loma Linda, Mentone, Calimesa and Cherry Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Riverside County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Riverside County, CA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Riverside County in southern California San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 530 PM PDT. * At 329 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, western Beaumont, Mentone, Calimesa and Cherry Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
San Bernardino County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 200 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest of Barstow, moving northwest at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Barstow, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow and Lenwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Riverside County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 205 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 13 miles northwest of Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
San Bernardino County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Riverside County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 227 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 17 miles southeast of Twentynine Palms, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Riverside County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

San Bernardino County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
Riverside County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside by NWS

Riverside County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Riverside THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Phoenix. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Joshua Tree National Park in eastern Riverside County until 245 PM PDT.
Riverside County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Riverside THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Phoenix.
Riverside County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside by NWS

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM PDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 259 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Joshua Tree Lake Campground, or 14 miles northwest of Twentynine Palms, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine Palms Airport, Ludlow, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua Tree, Pioneertown and Johnson Valley. This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 45 and 49. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Riverside County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 200 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 12 miles northwest of Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
San Bernardino County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
San Bernardino County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
San Bernardino County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Riverside County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Riverside THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Phoenix.
Riverside County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:50:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Riverside THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Phoenix.

