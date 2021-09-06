CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harding County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, San Miguel by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 19:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 712 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles southeast of Mosquero, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern San Miguel and southeastern Harding Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harding County, NM
City
San Miguel, NM
City
Mosquero, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
County
San Miguel County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Extreme Weather#19 12 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Gilmer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, southwestern Gilmer and northwestern Braxton Counties through 445 PM EDT At 400 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Arnoldsburg, or near Grantsville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grantsville, Gassaway, Arnoldsburg, Cedar Creek State Park, Shock, Millstone, Frametown, Wilsie, Rosedale, Mount Zion, Exchange, Orma, Nicut, Stumptown, Cedarville and Normantown. This includes Interstate 79 between mile markers 50 and 51. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 2.8 1.4 1.3 1 Minor 09/07 AM 2.5 1.1 1.0 0 None 09/08 PM 2.2 0.8 0.6 0 None 10/07 AM 1.8 0.4 0.4 0-1 None 10/09 PM 2.0 0.6 0.4 0 None 11/08 AM 1.8 0.4 0.5 0 None
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 309 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Redlands, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, western Beaumont, Loma Linda, Mentone, Calimesa and Cherry Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Echols County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Echols by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Echols A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Suwannee, central Hamilton and southwestern Echols Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1038 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a landspout over Suwannee Springs, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jasper, Jennings, Statenville and Suwannee Springs. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Greene County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Greene, Rensselaer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greene; Rensselaer FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN COLUMBIA, NORTHEASTERN GREENE AND SOUTHERN RENSSELAER COUNTIES Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, although pockets of moderate rainfall will still be possible over the next couple hours. This could result in ponding of water on some roads.
Bucks County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 23:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bucks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUNTERDON...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHWESTERN BUCKS AND SOUTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 1150 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harmony to near Pleasant Valley, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Ferndale, Belfast, Frenchtown, West Easton, Milford, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Glendon, Brass Castle, Revere and Pleasant Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 70 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Nantucket, MAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Nantucket A Strong Thunderstorm Will Impact Nantucket Through 945 AM EDT At 848 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing gusty winds and a waterspout about 10 miles southwest of Nantucket, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nantucket. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Lafayette; Madison FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
Carter County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Custer County, Northern Rosebud, Northern Treasure Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Custer County; Northern Rosebud, Northern Treasure Counties; Sioux Ranger District Custer National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Northwest SD...Harding. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Rosebud...Treasure. WIND: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: 85 to 95 degrees.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 145 PM PDT. * At 104 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern Johnson Valley, or 17 miles northeast of Onyx Summit, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm and could cause localized flooding. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service San Diego.
Berrien County, GAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes; Thomas FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 146 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Barstow, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow and Lenwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Okeechobee County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okeechobee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okeechobee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Okeechobee County through 400 PM EDT At 324 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kissimmee Prairie Reserve, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Basinger, Fort Drum and Country Hills Estates. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 215 PM PDT. * At 129 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chiriaco Summit and Cottonwood Visitor Center. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 85 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 205 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 13 miles northwest of Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Desoto County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for DeSoto, Hardee, Inland Manatee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee; Inland Manatee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hardee, east central Manatee and north central DeSoto Counties through 415 PM EDT At 326 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Ona, or 15 miles west of Wauchula, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 40 to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wauchula, Ona, Zolfo Springs, Myakka Head, Limestone, Brownville and Gardner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Berrien County, GAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes; Thomas FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 200 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest of Barstow, moving northwest at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Barstow, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow and Lenwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 253 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, or 8 miles east of Lake Arrowhead, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hesperia, Apple Valley, Lake Arrowhead, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Skyforest, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead And Hesperia and Green Valley Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy