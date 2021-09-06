Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, San Miguel by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-05 19:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 712 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles southeast of Mosquero, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern San Miguel and southeastern Harding Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
