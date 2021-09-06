Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 2.8 1.4 1.3 1 Minor 09/07 AM 2.5 1.1 1.0 0 None 09/08 PM 2.2 0.8 0.6 0 None 10/07 AM 1.8 0.4 0.4 0-1 None 10/09 PM 2.0 0.6 0.4 0 None 11/08 AM 1.8 0.4 0.5 0 None