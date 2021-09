The summer of 2021, the second summer under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, began on a hopeful note. The U.S. had just rolled out one of the most robust vaccination efforts in the world. Three vaccines were approved for emergency use and were readily available for most adults. Pfizer’s had just been approved for those 12 and older, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated people could ditch their face masks. By Memorial Day, the country’s 7-day case average was just over 18,000 and the 7-day death average was just over 400, lows not seen since the pandemic began.