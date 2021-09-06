CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadsworth, OH

77-year-old woman located after leaving nursing facility

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 10 days ago
The Wadsworth Police Department has canceled a Statewide Missing Adult Alert for a 77-year-old woman who was taken by her daughter from a nursing facility and has not returned, according to police.

The 77-year-old woman was located after she was taken at around 3:00 p.m. Sunday by her daughter from a nursing facility on Great Oaks Trail in Wadsworth.

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

