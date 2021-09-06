77-year-old woman located after leaving nursing facility

The Wadsworth Police Department has canceled a Statewide Missing Adult Alert for a 77-year-old woman who was taken by her daughter from a nursing facility and has not returned, according to police.

The 77-year-old woman was located after she was taken at around 3:00 p.m. Sunday by her daughter from a nursing facility on Great Oaks Trail in Wadsworth.

