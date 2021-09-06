Revisited: Pastrami and Corned Beef at The General Muir in Atlanta — and The Verdict Is…

Review: JetBlue A320 Even More Space Seats (Restyled Cabin) After a fun four days in London, it was time to return to the United States. On the outbound I reviewed JetBlue’s Mint Suite, which is the standard business class seating on the transatlantic A321LR. For the return I flew in JetBlue’s Mint Studio, which is the name of the first row of seats in business class on these planes. Is the JetBlue Mint Studio worth the upgrade cost, though?