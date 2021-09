It was the final Sunday of April 2019 and KeAndre Lambert-Smith was having himself a day. In the process of completing his junior year at Maury (Norfolk, Va.) High School, the blue-chip receiver recruit clearly outclassed nearly every defensive back he encountered during a crowded regional prospect camp near Baltimore. After roasting defenders route after route, he routinely became verbal to let them know what had just happened, even blowing a kiss in the direction of one especially burnt-to-a-crisp opponent.