CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

'Sissy blue shirt?' UCLA fan taunted by Ed Orgeron has ideas on where he can geaux

By Ben Bolch
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y18sr_0bnb8ilf00

The “sissy blue shirt” is primarily black, with small blue UCLA and Jordan Brand logos.

It belongs to David Witzling, a Bruins fan who unwittingly sparked a Twitter tizzy Saturday thanks to video featuring the molasses drawl and colorful vocabulary of Louisiana State football coach Ed Orgeron .

“Bring your ass on, in your sissy blue shirt,” Orgeron shouted at Witzling as the coach walked into a Rose Bowl tunnel from the team bus before the Tigers' 38-27 loss to UCLA .

A day later, Witzling told The Times that he interpreted Orgeron's words as a jab at Bruin Nation considering his shirt wasn't blue, nor sissy, and the only people nearby clad in that color were his children.

“It’s nothing special,” Witzling said. “It’s like a team-issued black Jordan shirt.”

A video of the exchange garnered millions of views across various internet sites but did not include the context that prompted Orgeron’s taunt.

Footage shot by Witzling’s wife, Ana, provided to The Times showed the full sequence that started with David Witzling reminding Orgeron of what he had said before his final game as USC’s interim coach in 2013.

At an annual Conquest rally during the week of the game against UCLA at the Coliseum, Orgeron said, “Come Saturday night, we’re gonna let those little boys from across town into our stadium and we’re gonna lock the gates.”

UCLA defeated USC 35-14, and Orgeron was informed two days later that he would not get the permanent job, which went to Steve Sarkisian.

Witzling, a 2003 UCLA graduate who lives in Huntington Beach, commenced his Trojans teasing Saturday as Orgeron approached the tunnel beneath where Witzling and his family were perched to shoot video of LSU’s arrival.

“Coach Orgeron, how are you doing?” Witzling begins, drawing an acknowledgement from the coach as well as a thumbs up. “We’re going to lock those gates and we’re going to beat you down. Remember ‘SC?”

Orgeron’s demeanor changes in an instant, the coach disparaging Witzling’s shirt as a Louisiana state trooper accompanying the coach flexes his right arm and taps his massive bicep.

Undeterred, Witzling continues, “You said, ‘We’re going to lock your gates, we’re going to lock your gates, we’re going to lock ‘em.’ ”

After Orgeron disappears from the video, Witzling laughs about the exchange with his family.

“Did he say that?” asked Witzling’s daughter, Natalie. “Was he really, like, upset?”

“Yeah, of course,” David Witzling says with a chuckle.

Orgeron's bravado has endeared him to many while alienating others, including Witzling.

“He uses his own slang and he’s original to Louisiana, so he speaks in his own way,” Witzling said, “but my interpretation, and if you look at what he said, he’s basically telling me to fight him right there and then. So it’s nice that you can get under their skin as a fan.”

Orgeron’s phrase sparked a slew of memes and T-shirt designs bearing various spins on the words in addition to widespread use of the hashtag #SissyBlueShirt. The official UCLA football Instagram account posted video of Orgeron’s challenge followed by footage of Bruins players mocking LSU’s “Get the Gat” dance in the locker room after their victory over the No. 16 Tigers.

Witzling doesn't want any merchandising deals. He said he was having a little fun and was not some crazy taunting fan.

“I said something to get under his skin, nothing derogatory,” Witzling said. “I told him exactly what he told us years ago, and that led to his downfall then and I wanted to remind him.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
44K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Ucla Bruins#American Football#Jordan Brand#Tigers#Bruin Nation#Usc#Coliseum#Lsu#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sports247Sports

Paul Finebaum breaks down Ed Orgeron's job security

LSU coach Ed Orgeron had the Tiger fanbase on Cloud 9 after LSU rolled to the 2019 national championship. But coming off a tough 2020, ESPN college football analyst and radio host Paul Finebaum was asked on the Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin show whether the bloom was coming off the rose a bit.
College Sports247Sports

Everything Ed Orgeron said after LSU's loss to UCLA

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media after the loss to UCLA. Here's everything Orgeron said about the loss, what's next for the Tigers and where things went wrong. Opening statement: "We didn't perform like we're supposed to at LSU. It's my responsibility and I told that to the team. Obviously, we're going to look at it schematically, where we got to get better, there was a lot of areas. Physicality at the point of attack, run the football better, stop the run, eliminate the explosive plays.
College SportsPosted by
ClutchPoints

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron destroys hecklers ahead of UCLA game

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron does not care about your feelings today, most especially if you are cheering for the UCLA Bruins to win Saturday night. Orgeron and the No. 16 Tigers are looking to have a strong start to the season against the unranked UCLA squad of Chip Kelly. LSU enters the game coming off a letdown 2020 college football season in which they finished with a 5-5 overall record — which was after they went undefeated all the way into winning the national title with Joe Burrow under center for the team.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

LSU football: What is Ed Orgeron’s buyout?

After a season-opening loss to UCLA, inquiring minds may wonder-what is LSU head coach Ed Orgeron’s buyout?. After an undefeated national title run in 2019, LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron had to reset last season. Add in the COVID-19 pandemic, with player opt-outs etc., and a disappointing 5-5 mark came. All things considered, even with high expectations, Orgeron and the Tigers get a mulligan for 2020.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Ed Orgeron addresses LSU physicality in loss to UCLA

LSU’s season opening trip to Los Angeles did not go as planned. The Tigers fell to UCLA 38-27 on Saturday night to fall to 0-1 on the new season. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was not happy with his team’s performance. He said that UCLA played far more physically, and that was what allowed the Bruins to walk away with a victory.
Los Angeles, CASan Bernardino County Sun

UCLA gets early test as Ed Orgeron returns with LSU

The UCLA football team cleared its first hurdle, securing the program’s first nonconference victory in head coach Chip Kelly’s four seasons. The Bruins gained confidence and experience after their season-opening 44-10 rout of Hawai’i on Aug. 28. The toughest nonconference test of the season will come Saturday against No. 16 LSU Tigers, who visit the Rose Bowl for the first time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy