Joaquin Niemann sprints to fastest round on record at East Lake Golf Club

By Bob Harig
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA -- Joaquin Niemann had nowhere to be on Sunday, but he decided to play the final round of the Tour Championship as if he were in a hurry. Niemann, playing first and alone because Brooks Koepka withdrew on Saturday with a wrist injury, raced around East Lake Golf Club in one hour and 53 minutes on Sunday. He teed off at 11:40 a.m. and was finished some 30 minutes prior to the leaders teeing off.

www.espn.com

