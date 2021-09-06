Joaquin Niemann sprints to fastest round on record at East Lake Golf Club

Joaquin Niemann of Chile entered the final round of this weekend’s TOUR Championship at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Course second from the bottom on the leaderboard, roughly one jillion shots behind leader Patrick Cantlay, who enjoyed a two-stroke lead on the field at 20-under. For a player in Niemann’s spot this would ordinarily mean a nice early start for a quick and pointless jaunt around the course, the golf elements of which would essentially be a formality. But the guy who under normal circumstances would’ve been Niemann’s Sunday playing partner, Brooks “Brooksy” Koepka, who’d also played his way to the very bottom of the leaderboard, withdrew midway through his round Saturday, citing a wrist injury. This development left Niemann all alone for the first tee-time, meaning there would be nary a soul on the course ahead of him, and therefore no one to slow him down.