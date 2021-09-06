Joaquin Niemann sprints to fastest round on record at East Lake Golf Club
ATLANTA -- Joaquin Niemann had nowhere to be on Sunday, but he decided to play the final round of the Tour Championship as if he were in a hurry. Niemann, playing first and alone because Brooks Koepka withdrew on Saturday with a wrist injury, raced around East Lake Golf Club in one hour and 53 minutes on Sunday. He teed off at 11:40 a.m. and was finished some 30 minutes prior to the leaders teeing off.www.espn.com
