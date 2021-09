In last week’s episode of Chesapeake Shores, we saw Trace (Jesse Metcalfe) leave the town and the woman he loved behind in search of something missing in him. Stars never seem to be lonely long on the Hallmark Channel so it’s no surprise that our stars may already be heading toward a new romance! In this week’s episode of Chesapeake Shores season 5, “Are the Stars Out Tonight?”, billionaire Evan Kincaid (Robert Buckley) shows up in town, throwing Abby (Meghan Ory) and Mick (Treat Williams) for a loop.