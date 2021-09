The City of Gaithersburg is hosting its first major event since the start of the pandemic on Sept. 5. Traditionally, the city has a fireworks event on the Fourth of July, but the event was pushed back to Labor Day weekend. So now, on Sept. 5, community members can stop by Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for a Labor Day Picnic and Fireworks celebration.