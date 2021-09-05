Three in custody after robbery, car chase in San Marcos

Three men suspected of robbing another man in San Marcos on Sunday were quickly apprehended after a brief car chase, a sheriff's official said.

The incident was first reported around 9:40 a.m. when a man called to report that he had gotten in a fight with three other men who had stolen his wallet and phone near the Walmart on Center Drive, a sheriff's official said.

The department's helicopter was in the area and spotted three people running away and getting into a tan colored Chevrolet Tahoe.

The helicopter crew directed deputies on the ground to the SUV's location, the department said. When it started heading toward Nordahl Road, the deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over.

One of the suspects jumped out of the Tahoe and was detained. The SUV then sped north past Rock Springs Road at speeds around 60 mph. Soon after, the driver lost control and smashed into a utility box and a wooden utility pole, according to a sheriff's official.

The driver suffered moderate injuries and the passenger suffered major injuries that were not considered life threatening. Both were taken to a hospital. The man who was robbed suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Officials said the three men will face several charges including robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and promoting and assisting a criminal street gang.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .