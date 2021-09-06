CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

US tennis star Sloane Stephens shares abusive social media posts

By Ed JONES, Kena Betancur
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Gwge_0bnb72nT00
American Sloane Stephens, seen in her US Open match against Germany's Angelique Kerber on September 3, 2021, has revealed some of the abuse she receives on social media /AFP/File

American tennis player Sloane Stephens has become the latest prominent athlete to share the personal burden of what she said were the relentless and "exhausting" attacks she receives on social media.

"I am human," Stephens said on Instagram a day after being inundated by more than 2,000 "messages of abuse/anger" following a third-round loss to Germany's Angelique Kerber at the US Open.

"It's so hard to read messages like these, but I'll post a few so you guys can see what it's like," said Stephens, who voiced her concerns just as a number of other Black female athletes have also recently spoken out about the mental health toll high-pressure sports can take.

One of the abusive messages read: "I promise to find you and destroy your leg so hard that you can't walk anymore @sloanestephens!... I hope you enjoyed your last moments on court today."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYMFm_0bnb72nT00
Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open and skipped Wimbledon this year over mental health issues she said were exacerbated by the harsh light of media attention /AFP

Stephens, who won the US Open in 2017 and once ranked No. 3 in the world, commented: "This type of hate is so exhausting and never-ending. This isn't talked about enough, but it freaking sucks."

Her comments came in the wake of intense attention to four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the French Open and skipped Wimbledon this year over mental health issues she said were exacerbated by the harsh light of media attention.

Osaka's case increased public awareness of the mental-health challenges facing professional athletes, particularly women and athletes of color.

Osaka, after suffering a stunning upset loss at the US Open on Friday to Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez, said she was taking an indefinite break from tennis.

Former junior world champion Taylor Townsend, who is African American, said in a video on CNN that she had also received harassing social-media messages, calling her "a piece of s---" and criticizing her for "my body image, my race, my skin color."

Stephens, for her part, said she also received many positive messages, for which she was thankful.

"I'm happy to have people in my corner who support me," she told CNN. "I'm choosing positive vibes over negatives ones... but it's not always smiles and roses."

On Sunday she wrote on Instagram that she hopes "this conversation continues" while thanking fans for their "kind and thoughtful messages."

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kerber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Tennis Player#Wimbledon#Afp File American#French#Canadian#African American#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisESPN

Sloane Stephens crashes Coco Gauff's US Open party

NEW YORK -- Coco Gauff became the envy of all of her friends when Sloane Stephens came to her 10th birthday party at a water park. They couldn't believe a professional tennis player was there with them. At the time, Gauff was training with Stephens' childhood coach and the two...
TennisNew York Post

Sloane Stephens bests Coco Gauff in highly anticipated US Open showdown

When Sloane Stephens walks onto the Arthur Ashe Stadium court, positive emotions flow through her. Memorable moments come flooding back. “It’s like a good place,” Stephens said. “It’s a happy place.”. It remained that way for the 28-year-old in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. In...
SportsThe Guardian

Sloane Stephens reveals torrent of online abuse received after US Open loss

American Sloane Stephens received a torrent of angry messages on social media, including racist and sexist abuse, following her third round loss to Angelique Kerber at the US Open, the tournament’s 2017 champion said on Saturday. Stephens, who is Black, said she got over 2,000 messages of abuse after Friday’s...
TennisNew York Post

Angelique Kerber cruises into match versus Sloane Stephens at US Open

It will be a matchup of Grand Slam champions on Friday — two women capable of going on a deep run at the U.S. Open after nearly losing their first match. Angelique Kerber, the 16th seed who has won three majors, cruised into the third round with a 6-3 6-2 victory Thursday over Anhelina Kalinina, and into a showdown against unseeded American Sloane Stephens at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
TennisHealth.com

US Open Tennis Pro Sloane Stephens Shares the 'Vibe Check' She Does Before Each Match

She usually uses these words of encouragement—mixed with a little Ariana Grande. Whenever Sloane Stephens is feeling off-centered before a match, she relies on simple words and hype music to get her back on track. "I think, 'Okay, you can do this. Let's do this.' Get some music on, start singing, get the vibe back. That's kind of my mantra," she recently told Health when we caught up with her at the Mercedes Benz Manhattan to celebrate the EQS vehicle launch just days before the start of the US Open.
TennisPosted by
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams Lounges In A Crop Top & Skirt As She ‘Rests’ After Dropping Out Of US Open — Photos

Serena Williams is resting after dropping out of the US Open but that hasn’t stopped the tennis star from looking fabulous. Is there anything Serena Williams, 39, can’t do? The tennis star looked gorgeous as she lounged in her backyard wearing a gray geometric patterned Nike sports bra with a high-waisted sheer black pleated midi skirt and black suede Stuart Weitzman heeled booties. Serena posted a slideshow of photos of herself with the caption, “Resting and healing, but make it fashion @stuartweitzman.”
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka stylist for Levi's!

After collaborations with Nike, Adeam, Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer, and many others, the Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka announced a few months ago her collaboration with the Levi's capsule collection, which pays homage to her Japanese roots. Naomi will not only be a stylist for this campaign, but also a...
Tennisspectrumlocalnews.com

Rogers braces for social media abuse after ugly US Open loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Shelby Rogers had no shortage of people singing her praises after she upset No. 1 seed Ash Barty. She knew how much the tone would change after the American followed that by getting routed by Emma Raducanu on Monday. “Obviously we appreciate the spotlight in those...
TennisJanesville Gazette

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic-Berrettini in Wimbledon rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. The man Novak Djokovic beat to win Wimbledon is his next opponent at the U.S. Open. The No. 1 seed faces No. 6 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals at night. It's the third straight Grand Slam tournament in which the two are meeting. Djokovic beat Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open in June, then came back after dropping the first set to top the Italian again at the All England Club in July. That gave Djokovic his 20th major title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most among men. It also kept him on pace to be the first man to win all four Grand Slams trophies in the same year since 1969, which he would do with three more victories. The other men's quarterfinal Wednesday pits No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany against unseeded South African Lloyd Harris. In the day's opening singles match, British qualifier Emma Raducanu tries to join fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the women's semifinals. Raducanu faces No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the Olympic gold medalist. No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the last women's quarterfinal at night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy