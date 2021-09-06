CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia aids Spotsylvania battlefield preservation

By CLINT SCHEMMER Culpeper Star–Exponent
Free Lance-Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia will help the American Battlefield Trust preserve part of the Spotsylvania Court House battlefield. The state Department of Historic Resources announced last week that it will contribute $500,000 toward the national nonprofit’s purchase of a tract at Todd’s Tavern in Spotsylvania County that figured in the May 1864 battle between forces led by Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and Union generals George Gordon Meade and Ulysses S. Grant.

