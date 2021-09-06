Virginia aids Spotsylvania battlefield preservation
Virginia will help the American Battlefield Trust preserve part of the Spotsylvania Court House battlefield. The state Department of Historic Resources announced last week that it will contribute $500,000 toward the national nonprofit’s purchase of a tract at Todd’s Tavern in Spotsylvania County that figured in the May 1864 battle between forces led by Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and Union generals George Gordon Meade and Ulysses S. Grant.fredericksburg.com
