Ericsson and Qualcomm Conduct First 5G NR Call Using CBRS Spectrum
In a significant achievement for the industry, Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced that they have successfully completed the first over-the-air 5G New Radio (NR) call using CBRS (Citizen Broadband Radio Service) spectrum in a recent field trial. This combination of 5G NR over CBRS will enable a wide range of new applications for enterprises and industry verticals, which in turn supports the proliferation of private networks, further propelling the Industry 4.0 evolution.www.everythingrf.com
