Ericsson and Qualcomm Conduct First 5G NR Call Using CBRS Spectrum

Australian operator TPG Telecom now has a fully virtualized its network core in partnership with Ericsson and next they’re deploying a new 5G SA one. Ericsson reckons this makes TPG the first Aussie operator to go full virtual (does that mean it’s an MVNO?), which means it has all its 4G and 3G customers on the platform. Partly because it’s so happy with its work and partly because there’s so little alternative, TPG has signed up Ericsson to do the honours for its standalone 5G core, the work on which is expected to be complete by the end of this year.