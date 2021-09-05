3 Thoughts ... on the Aztecs' 28-10 win over New Mexico State

San Diego State had its struggles in a season-opening victory against New Mexico State.

SDSU head coach Brady Hoke has spoken about how much teams typically improve between Week 1 and Week 2.

The Aztecs better hope so as they prepare for a Pac-12 opponent this week in Arizona.

Here are three thoughts on SDSU’s 28-10 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night at Carson's Dignity Health Sports Park:

1. QB or not QB?

What to make of SDSU quarterback Jordon Brookshire?

Brookshire did some good things against New Mexico State ...

Topping the list was his 18-yard touchdown run with 3:01 left in the third quarter that made it 14-10, putting SDSU ahead for the first time in the game.

On the play, Brookshire ran right, beat two defenders around the corner and, though knocked off balance, leaped from the 3-yard line in order to get over the goal line.

Brookshire’s biggest pass play, a 42-yard scrambling completion to wide receiver Kobe Smith late in the second quarter, was wiped out by a holding penalty.

The senior from Santa Rosa also did some things that were cause for concern ...

On SDSU’s opening offensive series, Brookshire bounced a second-and-3 pass at the feet of wide receiver Ethan Dedeaux. On the next play, Brookshire rolled left and flung/fumbled the ball forward as he was being tackled. It seemed like a panic move that was initially ruled a fumble. On review, Brookshire’s knee was down and the Aztecs avoided a costly turnover at their own 36-yard line.

“I thought he hung in there,” said Hoke, adding. “And, again, I think I told you until you really get a chance to look at it on tape (to assess QB play), but I think we didn’t have a rhythm. Sometimes that’s the quarterback. Sometimes that’s the offensive line not doing the job.”

Sometimes it was receivers dropping the ball. Sometimes it was offensive lineman William Dunkle being whistled for a personal foul or unsportsmanlike conduct.

And sometimes it was Brookshire making the wrong read.

Or a poor throw.

Like the first-quarter pass that missed its target, unless that target was the helmet of a New Mexico State defender.

Like the 45-yard attempt in the second quarter that sailed over the head of wide receiver Elijah Kothe.

And like the interception on an underthrown ball in the red zone in the third quarter, one play after the Aztecs defense had given him the ball with one of its three interceptions in the period.

Brookshire finished the game 7-for-20 for 115 yards.

He will be coached up (one would think) this week in practice.

And (one would think) he will be given at least another game or two to improve.

The Aztecs can’t have backup quarterback Lucas Johnson warming up on the sidelines this weekend at Arizona if Brookshire gets off to another slow start.

Or can they?

Last season, starting quarterback Carson Baker was replaced by Johnson after going 3-1 in the season’s first four weeks.

One would assume more confidence will be displayed toward Brookshire after spending the past six months winning the starting job.

It will help if the Aztecs get Brookshire out of the pocket more. He throws best on the move.

Also, he needs to make better friends with tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was targeted only twice against the Aggies (catching one 10-yard pass down the middle).

What will complicate Brookshire’s development is that SDSU still has a stout running game, which one would expect the Aztecs to ride for all it’s worth.

SDSU rushed the ball 42 times — 20 more than it tried to pass — for 248 yards against the Aggies.

That, and the defense dominating in the second half, was enough to subdue New Mexico State.

But how does that make Brookshire better?

2. Heavy heart

Running back Greg Bell played with a great deal of sadness after he learned Saturday morning that Mira Mesa High head coach Chris Thompson, Bell’s head coach at Bonita Vista, had died.

Bell’s eye black patches had “RIP” written under his right eye and “Thompy” under his left.

The senior also honored Thompson with his performance on the field, rushing for a career-high 161 yards on 21 carries, with a 23-yard touchdown run.

“He was real special to me in my life,” Bell said. “He helped me a lot. Without him, I can honestly say I wouldn’t be here today.

“Going out there and playing for him today, I went out and just played as hard as I can and gave it all out there for him.”

Thompson’s caring and concern for Bell, displayed sometimes with tough love and other times with an ear to listen, was evident in an interview last year for a story about Bell.

“I was a hard ass from Day 1 with him,” Thompson said. “People don’t realize that I benched him three of his first five starts, (for) being late to class or getting an attitude in class.

“One of them, I gave him a time to report for the game and he was five minutes late.

“He couldn’t understand it and he was arguing with me and I said, ‘Listen, you think (former SDSU head coach) Rocky Long is going to be waiting for you when he tells you the bus pulls out at 4 o’clock. Rocky’s going to be hanging out the back door giving you the big bird. Then you might have your scholarship pulled.

“What you’ve got to understand is that if this is what you want, then you’ve got to understand that there is a certain expectation that you are going to have to live up to.' ”

Bell received a scholarship to SDSU out of high school, but was a non-qualifier academically. So he had to begin his career at a junior college, then spent a year at Nebraska before finding his way back to San Diego.

Thompson was in his corner throughout the journey, including after a freak eye injury forced Bell to miss the entire 2019 season with the Aztecs.

“This is where you’re being tested now,” Thompson told him. “The big guy upstairs is like, ‘Look, how bad do you want this and are you going to do those things?’ ”

Added Thompson then: “The greatest thing, he is real close to graduating. He was still going to class through all this.”

Said Bell: “He stayed on me about school. He wanted to make sure I was in school, make sure I get my grades right.

“That was the main thing about him, make sure I get the degree, so I’ll always have that to fall back on. So that’s one thing I will remember about him. ... Rest in peace, Coach Thompson.”

3. Booming punts

It’s pretty cool when your punter is the star of the game.

It’s also pretty concerning.

Just imagine if junior Matt Araiza didn’t have a big game with his big leg.

Araiza’s talent has been evident since his days at Rancho Bernardo High. His name is atop most of the San Diego Section records in the kicking category.

Two years ago, Araiza set a single-season SDSU record for field goals (22).

Adding punting to his chores this season (he punted five times last year but focused on kicking) made an immediate impact against the Aggies.

SDSU’s offensive struggles, especially in the first half, were mitigated by Araiza’s efforts.

He was called on nine times to boot the ball away and averaged 56.8 yards per punt. That broke Mike Saxon’s single-game school record (54.8-yard average on six punts) against BYU in 1983.

Araiza’s performance was highlighted by a 77-yarder, which ranks fifth on SDSU’s all-time list (and the longest since Brian Stahovich’s school-record 89 yarder at Wyoming in 2010).

“His ability is a definite weapon for us,” Hoke said.

SDSU’s media relations staff dug up this nugget: Since 1996, there have been 2,087 players with nine or more punts in a game.

Araiza’s 56.8-yard average ranks second among them, behind only Wake Forest’s Dom Maggio (57.7-yard average on nine punts vs. Clemson in 2019.)

“Very impressive,” Hoke said. “Did a great job. He did flip the field. Field position helped the defense, believe me.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .