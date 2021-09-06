CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USMNT vs. Canada: World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States men’s national team plays their second World Cup qualifying match Sunday when Canada visit Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. The Americans failed to win their opener, drawing El Salvador 1-1 on Thursday night with no Christian Pulisic and no John Brooks. USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter hopes to have both back and ready to go in a match that the U.S. will expect to win. A failure to get three points in this one would only add pressure to Wednesday’s match at Honduras.

blackchronicle.com

