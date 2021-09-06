In Her Own Words: ADA’s Stephanie Moritz chooses gallons, not pints

In her own words, Thornburg’s April Adams, advisor solutions consultant, shares what led her to the firm 15 years ago and how she knows she’s on the right track. Fifteen years ago, I knew people who worked at Thornburg, and they kept coaxing me into applying. I was working at Merrill Lynch and then Morgan Stanley, and I couldn’t picture myself leaving the confines of a large corporation for a small, 40-person firm — the size of Thornburg at the time. After some thought, I began to realize that the big corporation was just a big corporation. I searched for new options, and sure enough, soon found myself on the Thornburg team.