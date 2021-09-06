In Her Own Words: ADA’s Stephanie Moritz chooses gallons, not pints
As we continue to struggle with the Delta variant of COVID-19, women reflect on what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, customers and communities. Hired to modernize and elevate the ADA (American Dental Association) brand, Stephanie Moritz is seen as a transformative and visionary disruptor. But even for this marketing and communications pro — also a mom of two — the pandemic posed daunting challenges to the organization, the healthcare world and to her family.www.bizjournals.com
