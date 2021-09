COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For the first time in two years, Ohio State is going to play a home game where the people inside Ohio Stadium aren’t either parents or people working. Fans are back in college football and the Buckeyes’ first home experience since a 2019 win over Penn State will once again be against a big time opponent. They didn’t get to travel to Eugene last season, but now Oregon is coming to them as the No. 12 team in the country.