Ed Norden: The ‘rewards’ of a wet summer

Fall is in the air. September mornings, sunflowers, Friday night lights, the aroma of roasting chiles, and 2-3 foot tall weeds adorning our landscape. The more than nine inches of rain that have fallen in Cañon City during the last four months was certainly appreciated. It at least temporarily eliminated the drought that had plagued Fremont County over the past year and led to a relatively quiet wildfire season along the Front Range of Colorado.