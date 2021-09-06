GaHee Park's Hyper-Stylized Paintings Hit Perrotin Paris

Heven is what happens when we begin to demystify the art world. Creatives, models, lovers and now designers Breanna Box and Peter Dupont (hailing from the US and Denmark, respectively) just relocated to Brooklyn, NYC, from London, after becoming “comfortable” – something Box says she never wants them to be. They are the founders and foundling glass-blowers behind Heven, a luxe-kitsch hand-blown glass brand for an unapologetic era of design. Championing playfulness, accessibility and an endearingly balls-to-the-wall approach to learning a millenia-old craft, the pair have rejected the perfectionism usually associated with unique glassware production and instead invite their followers, the industry and customers to watch them “grow-up in public”. Dupont explains, “We started almost a year and a half ago. Breanna went to New York and did a glass-blowing class and then she came back to London and was like, ‘This is amazing, we need to do this, I really want to do it more.’ I had done it previously when I was a kid. There’s a place in Denmark that’s an open glass-blowing studio, where you can watch people work, and it’s just such a mesmerising craft and the materials look so beautiful.”