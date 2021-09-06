CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GaHee Park's Hyper-Stylized Paintings Hit Perrotin Paris

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA solo exhibition on view until September 30. South Korean artist, GaHee Park, has unveiled a new exhibition at Paris’ Perrotin gallery. As her first show in France, “Too Early After All,” explores the idea of liberation, interpersonal relationships, and societal fright through a hyper-stylized aesthetic that bounces from harmony to conflict.

