Portsmouth Police investigate shooting at I.C. Norcom High parking lot

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening.

According to officials, they received a call at 7:33 p.m., for reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of London Blvd. The shooting took place in the parking lot of I.C. Norcom High School.

When police arrived they found one person that was shot and left with non-life-threatening injuries. There are no further details.

This shooting is still under investigation.