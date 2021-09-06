CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth Police investigate shooting at I.C. Norcom High parking lot

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening.

According to officials, they received a call at 7:33 p.m., for reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of London Blvd. The shooting took place in the parking lot of I.C. Norcom High School.

When police arrived they found one person that was shot and left with non-life-threatening injuries. There are no further details.

This shooting is still under investigation.

