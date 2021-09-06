WATCH Coan to Joe Wilkins for a 23-Yard TD; Irish lead FSU 17-14

There was much angst among the Notre Dame fanbase Sunday night and into Monday after the Irish nearly totally squandered an 18-point lead on the road to Florida State before winning in overtime. It’s understandable, too, for a program that has shown itself to be among the nation’s elite the last few years. But, if screaming and yelling and fake outrage over the game is your kind of content, this ain’t the column for you. Nevertheless, one does not have to look hard for things to like in Notre Dame’s first game of the season.