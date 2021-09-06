WATCH Coan to Joe Wilkins for a 23-Yard TD; Irish lead FSU 17-14
After the interception, Kyren Williams took the handoff and picked up 5 yards. On 2nd and 5, Jack Coan hit Michael Mayer for the first down and a gain of 15 yards to the FSU 29-yard line. On 1st and 10, Coan just missed Kevin Austin inside the 5-yard line. After the incomplete pass, it brought up a 2nd and 10. Jack Coan then rushed for 6 yards to the FSU 23. On 3rd and 4, Coan hit Joe Wilkins for the 23-yard touchdown. Huge play for the Irish. Notre Dame leads 17-14 over Florida State.247sports.com
