CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

WATCH Coan to Joe Wilkins for a 23-Yard TD; Irish lead FSU 17-14

By Tom Loy
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the interception, Kyren Williams took the handoff and picked up 5 yards. On 2nd and 5, Jack Coan hit Michael Mayer for the first down and a gain of 15 yards to the FSU 29-yard line. On 1st and 10, Coan just missed Kevin Austin inside the 5-yard line. After the incomplete pass, it brought up a 2nd and 10. Jack Coan then rushed for 6 yards to the FSU 23. On 3rd and 4, Coan hit Joe Wilkins for the 23-yard touchdown. Huge play for the Irish. Notre Dame leads 17-14 over Florida State.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#American Football#Irish#Dubs4o8#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Florida Statemilwaukeesun.com

Jack Coan to lead No. 9 Notre Dame against Florida State

When No. 9 Notre Dame opens its season Sunday night in Tallahassee against Florida State, it will have a new quarterback in Jack Coan. But this is by no means Coan's first rodeo. He made 17 starts at Wisconsin from 2018-19, completing 69.6 percent of his passes in 2019 for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Florida Statesaturdaytradition.com

Jack Coan caps first Notre Dame drive with long TD pass to Michael Mayer

Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is making his first start with Notre Dame Sunday night, and he looked right at home on the opening drive. Taking on Florida State in Tallahassee, Coan and the Irish did not need long to find the end zone. The Seminoles did force a 4th-down play, but Notre Dame lined up and went for it.
Wisconsin StateNewsday

LI's Jack Coan shows Wisconsin what it's missing after leading Notre Dame in Week 1

In recent Notre Dame quarterback lore, Sayville’s Jack Coan isn’t Brady Quinn, Jimmy Clausen, or Ian Book yet, but Sunday night was a very good start. The former Sayville High School star and Wisconsin transfer lit up national television during his debut as starter for the Fighting Irish. Coan set a Notre Dame record for passing yards in a season opener, throwing for 366 and four touchdowns on 26-for-35 passing in the No. 9 Fighting Irish’s 41-38 overtime victory over Florida State in Tallahassee, Florida.
Sayville, NYsuffolkcountynews.net

Coan shines in Notre Dame’s OT thriller

Sayville High School alum Jack Coan made quite a debut in his first game for Notre Dame, leading the No. 9 Fighting Irish to a 41-38 win in overtime over Florida State. Coan, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, set the program record for Notre Dame in a season-opening game with 366 passing yards and tied the program record for touchdowns with four.
NFLuhnd.com

5 Things Liked: Jack Coan and Notre Dame Passing Game Shines

There was much angst among the Notre Dame fanbase Sunday night and into Monday after the Irish nearly totally squandered an 18-point lead on the road to Florida State before winning in overtime. It’s understandable, too, for a program that has shown itself to be among the nation’s elite the last few years. But, if screaming and yelling and fake outrage over the game is your kind of content, this ain’t the column for you. Nevertheless, one does not have to look hard for things to like in Notre Dame’s first game of the season.
College Sportswtmj.com

Extra Points: Mertz or Coan?

Social media isn’t real life. If you logged on this weekend, you likely are under the impression that the Wisconsin Badgers had a choice of two relative equals, and chose the wrong one. 2020 was supposed to be Jack Coan’s final year as starting quarterback for the Wisconsin Badgers. Then...
Florida Stateonefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Florida State Analytics Recap

Notre Dame pulled off a nail biting victory in Tallahassee on Sunday night, allowing Florida State back into a game they appeared to have wrapped up at 38-20. In an opening game replacing so many quality players we’re inclined to take wins however they come, but the Irish will likely need to be sharper in several areas to make another run back to the College Football Playoff. For more information on the statistics we will be using, please check out this analytics primer that explains our methodology.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Brian Kelly Notebook: FSU Victory, Jack Coan, Next Man In

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s Monday press conference focused on his team's 41-38 overtime victory over Florida State, their upcoming opponent Toledo, quarterback Jack Coan’s performance against FSU and more. On the victory against Florida State. “It certainly was an enjoyable victory when you're on the road. After getting...
College Sports247Sports

Notre Dame Notebook: Injuries Elicit Change

There’s an unfortunate reality in college football that December isn’t part of the off-season, but rather, ‘Surgery Season’ for most programs. “December,” it seems, came early for Notre Dame this fall. “Anytime you lose guys this early in the season, it's a concern,” said Irish head coach Brian Kelly. “We...
College SportsThe Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Florida StateThe Spun

College Football World Reacts To FSU Quarterback News

Florida State just kicked off its 2021 season against Notre Dame, and it will be Jordan Travis, not McKenzie Milton, starting at quarterback. Travis, who began his career at Louisville, beat out Milton, a UCF transfer, for the starting nod. In 2020, Travis passed for 1,056 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions for FSU.

Comments / 0

Community Policy