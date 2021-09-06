Western WI reports 17 COVID-19 deaths over 12 counties in August

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A total of 17 COVID-19-related deaths were reported across 12 counties in western Wisconsin in the month of August, reversing a downward trend in recent months, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Eau Claire County had the most, with five virus-related deaths, followed by Chippewa County (4), Dunn and St. Croix counties (3 each), while Rusk and Trempealeau counties had one each.

The August deaths are a jump from the year-low 11 fatalities reported in those dozen counties in July, and also up from 15 virus-related deaths in June.

There also were 15 deaths reported in those counties in May, 18 in April, 17 in March, 30 in February, 85 in January, and 129 in December.

Vaccinations across the state jumped in the past week, with 0.8% of all state residents receiving their first COVID-19 vaccination. It is the highest one-week increase since the week of May 28, when there was a 1.2% increase in first-time shots, according to the Department of Health Services. Also, more than 3 million state residents have now completed their vaccine series.

However, only two of 12 counties — Chippewa (0.9%) and Trempealeau (1.0%) — across western Wisconsin matched the state’s 0.8% increase. The other 10 counties fell further behind the state’s rate.

The state’s vaccination rate is up from 0.6% increase a week ago, a 0.5% increase from two weeks ago, and a 0.7% jump three weeks ago. Roughly 55.1% of all state residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

Eau Claire (55.8%) and Trempealeau (58.7%) counties are ahead of the state’s overall 55.1% rate. Chippewa County joined St. Croix and Buffalo counties as the only other areass in western Wisconsin that have reached the 50% threshold. Three other counties in the state — Marathon, Crawford and Jefferson counties — joined Chippewa County in crossing the 50% mark in the past week, as 39 of 72 counties in the state have now reached that mark.

However, there are still four counties in the state below 40% of its population with one dose, with Taylor (30.4%), Clark (31.9%), and Rusk (35.8%) still at the lowest levels. Waushara County (39.2%) is the only other county below 40% with at least one dose.

Meanwhile, Dane County continues to lead the state, at 72.6% of the population with at least one dose, up 0.5% from a week ago.

Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.2 million (55.1%) residents, up from 3.16 million residents (54.3%) last week, and up from 3.12 million people (53.7%) two weeks ago.

Roughly 3.01 million Wisconsinites (51.7%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 2.98 million (51.1%) a week ago.

However, Wisconsin continues to lag behind the national vaccination rate. Roughly 62.2% of all U.S. residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, including 74.7% of all adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 52.9% of all Americans have completed their vaccine series, the CDC reports.

About 66.0% of all adult Wisconsin residents (ages 18 and older) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 65.2% last week. Eau Claire (65.0%), Chippewa (61.4%) and Dunn (50.8%) counties all trail the state’s rate for adult vaccinations.

Roughly 84.9% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 72.1% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received their first dose.

In a breakdown by race, 54.9% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 50.4%, American Indian population at 39.0%, and Black population at 32.0%. About 11% of people who have been vaccinated didn’t report their race or selected “other.”