Kenneth Franklin “Kenny” Terry, 44, passed away at Lakeland Regional Medical Center, September 2, 2021 due to COVID complications. He was born in Leesburg, Florida on January 29, 1977. Survivors include his parents, Randy and Linda Terry, brother Chris Terry (Traci), sister, Kacey Terry, Lakeland, nephews, Russell Terry, Borden, Ind., and Cooper Terry, Lakeland. nieces, Cierra Yohn (Garret) and Mallory Terry, great niece, Raylen Yohn, Lakeland.www.lkldnow.com
