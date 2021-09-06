Kenneth Franklin “Kenny” Terry, 44

Vilai Brandon Vongrasamy, 22, a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson, and friend, passed on August 22, 2021, at 7:56 p.m. from respiratory failure at LMRC. Vilai Brandon Vongrasamy was born May 30, 1999. A small bundle of joy who grew and grew and grew and grew into a wonderful man. Vilai’s life may not have been long, but the years he lived were to the fullest and filled with great joy. Vilai lived life on his own terms. He chose to aggravate his brothers and sister but was their fiercest protector from their first breath. His Uncle was the one person he had yet to defeat. He was known as “Snacks” from a very young age, those closest to him know why. He was a caring grandson, who always remembered to call and make sure he provided anything that was needed. He was a friend who could be depended on when needed to help in any situation. Most importantly as a son, whom his mother could be proud of and depend on. Vilai will always be remembered in our hearts until the glorious day we meet again.