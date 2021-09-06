“My Afghan brother:” Eau Claire man working to evacuate interpreter

Frank Bruyere, an Army veteran who has lived in Eau Claire since 1986, is working with several grassroots groups to help an Afghan interpreter leave the country and eventually resettle in the United States. Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Frank Bruyere recently dreamt he conversed with his friend. They shared many stories and laughs over the years, and Bruyere hopes that can happen again in the near future. In the meantime, he has pleasant dreams of visiting with him.

“So far it has not turned into a nightmare,” Bruyere said.

The current reality for his friend, an Afghan who worked as an American interpreter, resembles a nightmare. The interpreter and his three children remain in Afghanistan despite having documents to leave, according to Bruyere. The interpreter fears for their lives now that Afghanistan is under Taliban control. For safety reasons, the Leader-Telegram is not printing their names.

The American withdrawal from Afghanistan officially ended at the end of August. The U.S. and its allies evacuated more than 120,000 people, but the interpreter and others are still trying to leave.

Bruyere helped the interpreter receive a Special Immigrant Visa earlier this year. However, according to Bruyere, the interpreter was denied entry to an evacuation airplane at the Kabul airport. Now Bruyere, an Army veteran who has lived in Eau Claire since 1986, is working with several grassroots groups to help the interpreter leave Afghanistan and eventually resettle in the United States.

Bruyere retired from the Army in 2007. As a private contractor, he often traveled to Afghanistan from 2010 to 2018 to train Afghan people on subjects related to administration and finance. Bruyere worked with the interpreter many times and grew to completely trust him.

“Over the years, he learned that he could trust me and I could trust him,” Bruyere said. “He would protect me. He would give his life for me. That’s how close we were.”

Bruyere spoke Friday with the Leader-Telegram about the interpreter’s situation and the work currently being done to save his friend’s life. The interview has been edited and condensed.

How would you characterize your relationship with the interpreter?

I consider them my Afghan brothers. To them, I’m their American brother. In many cases, (interpreters) kept us alive … That’s why I’m dedicated to getting this guy out. If I could help more of them, I would. But if I can get one out, I’ll be happy.

Why can’t he get out of Afghanistan?

When the decision was made (by President Joe Biden’s administration) to get out of Afghanistan before Sept. 11 ... that’s when they should’ve started the vehicle movement to get these Afghans out before the Taliban started taking over Kabul ... I think they could’ve brought more aircraft in to evacuate the Americans and the Afghans, but they didn’t.

What’s surprising to me is that they blame Biden for everything. He’s only one man. He made the decision, but it should’ve been his administration that set this stuff in process to get these Afghan allies out.

What sorts of feelings do you have that the interpreter is still there?

I’m depressed. Anxiety is setting in. I’m anxious to see exactly what’s going to happen, because we got more than just him there. Is the United States going to commit to getting most of its allies out? I have no idea. Hopefully they will, but … there are other groups that are working with different agencies to get them out. That’s what I’m hopeful for … Until I know he’s safely out of Afghanistan, then I can rest a lot more easily. Until that happens, I’m constantly thinking about his safety and his kids.

Do you have a sense of how he’s feeling?

He’s feeling very depressed right now. He and his three kids sleep during the day and stay awake at night so in case somebody knocks on his front door, they can get out through the back door. That’s how they’re living day to day.

They know that their lives are short, but they’re expecting that. There’s nothing they can do about it, and they’re just waiting for the day the Taliban will knock on their door. It’s a way of life that many people here will never experience … I can’t even imagine, and I’ve been there, how to live with that constant threat every day.