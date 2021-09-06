CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jill Dillard Overwhelmed, Asks Fans For Help

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Counting On star Jill Duggar Dillard isn’t afraid to ask fans for help when she really needs it. The Duggar daughter often posts lengthy, honest messages on social media, giving fans a realistic peek into her life. As fans know, she has a difficult relationship with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She’s shared briefly about boundaries, revealing that her parents aren’t always invited to events. While Jill does keep some things to herself, she doesn’t shy away from real-life posts.

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 13

TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Duggar Dillard
Person
Jill Dillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duggar Family#Dog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsThe Hollywood Gossip

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann Wedding Date Revealed?

Even without concrete information, fans know that Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann's engagement was a long time coming. Their families have had close ties for years, and Jana has been spending a conspicuous amount of time with them. Fans think that they'd have announced plans to marry already if Josh...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Jana Duggar’s Wedding Confirmed?! Did Jessa Seewald Spill The Beans?

For months, fans have been speculating about Jana Duggar’s rumored wedding to Stephen Wissmann. Now, fans think her sister Jessa Seewald might have spilled the beans about the wedding. Jessa revealed that she went to a family wedding this weekend and shared several photos from the big day. As we’ve...
Los Angeles, CAtvshowsace.com

Is Jinger Vuolo Sick? Fans Fear Something Is Seriously Wrong

New photos of Jinger Vuolo have Counting On fans pretty concerned. They don’t think the Duggar daughter looks healthy in the recent snaps the paparazzi took of her. So, what might be going on with Jinger?. New photos worry Duggar fans. The paparazzi took a couple of photos of Jinger...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jeremy’s Wife Jinger Vuolo Reveals SHOCKING News On Instagram

Former Counting On stars Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo use social media often to keep up with their fans. On Instagram, Jinger boasts an impressive 1.4 million followers, and many of them are Duggar fans. Thanks to social media, fans have been able to watch Jinger and Jeremy explore Los Angeles, California, where they relocated to a few years ago.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Photo Of Jim Bob Duggar NEGLECTING Anna & Josh’s Children Surfaces

A photo of Jim Bob Duggar neglecting at least one of Anna and Josh’s children surfaced on Instagram today. The photo featured Jim Bob Duggar with a huge grin on his face as he stood with one of his grandchildren belonging to Anna and Josh. As those who have been following Duggar family news know, Jim Bob and Michelle are basically raising Josh’s children while Anna stays with him on his guardian’s property.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Jana Duggar Goes Blonde: Does Her New Husband Allow This?

Jana Duggar is looking good. Great, even! Maybe ... too good?. For Jim Bob's extreme rules, anyway. She has colored her hair and is wearing a form-fitting black dress. Jim Bob's unmarried daughters have to follow strict clothing rules. For Jana to break them ... does this mean that she's...
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

New Duggar Rebels? Justin & Claire Might Be Breaking Jim Bob’s Rules

Over the weekend, Justin and Claire Duggar celebrated their six-month wedding anniversary. On social media, Claire shared a sweet post, which includes a couple of pictures. In her caption, she wrote, “This week we celebrated 6 months of marriage! 🤍 Time is flying by, and we are loving every moment! When God brings you together, He does more than you could ever imagine!”
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar DRAGGED For ‘Not Caring About Others’

Former Counting On star Jana Duggar is under fire for her recent social media post. As we reported, the eldest Duggar daughter went to the salon and totally transformed her hair. To share the transformation with fans, she made an Instagram Reel, which is a short video. The video she shared documents her trip to the salon from start to finish. At the end of the video, she walks out of the salon, showing off her fresh hair.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jinger Vuolo Breaks Jeremy’s Privacy Rules With Sweet Pic Of Felicity

Counting On star Jinger Duggar Vuolo has decided to share a picture of her daughter Felicity on social media despite her husband Jeremy’s rules. The couple has decided to give their kids more privacy. Because of this, they haven’t posted many photos of Felicity, 3, and Evangeline, 9 months, recently. When they do share pictures, the girls’ faces aren’t visible.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jinger & Jana Duggar Photobombed By Adorably Large Fellow

From the looks of Jinger’s Instagram stories, she and her sister, Jana recently spent the day at the Los Angeles Zoo. While there, the girls took some great photos. In one of the pictures, Jinger and Jana are photobombed by an adorably large fellow. Keep reading to find out more about the Duggar sister’s day at the zoo.
Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

Jana Duggar Drops MAJOR Wedding Clue – Is It Happening Soon?

Former Counting On star Jana Duggar is hinting about her rumored wedding. The oldest Duggar daughter is thought to be in a relationship with Stephen Wissmann. So far, the Duggars aren’t making any official announcements. But fans and critics are always on the lookout for hints. The past couple of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy