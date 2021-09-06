Jill Dillard Overwhelmed, Asks Fans For Help

Former Counting On star Jill Duggar Dillard isn’t afraid to ask fans for help when she really needs it. The Duggar daughter often posts lengthy, honest messages on social media, giving fans a realistic peek into her life. As fans know, she has a difficult relationship with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She’s shared briefly about boundaries, revealing that her parents aren’t always invited to events. While Jill does keep some things to herself, she doesn’t shy away from real-life posts.